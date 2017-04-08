Club Notes: April 9-15

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware Building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet at 8 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Sisters of Hope
Sisters of Hope, a breast cancer support group for women in all stages of recovery, meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month at Golden Corral, 1420 E. Broad St., Fuquay-Varina.
Triangle Italian American Women’s Club
The Triangle Italian American Women’s Club meets the second Monday of each month. For times and locations, email triawc@gmail.com or go to triawc.wix.com/home.
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-1430
Cancer support group
A support group for cancer patients and survivors meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Jordan Lutheran Church, 1031 Pemberton Hill Road, Suite 202, Apex. 501-350-5620, mtenisonwillis@gmail.com
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Cary Community Lions Club
The Cary Community Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at IHOP, 1301 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. rfm6z@hotmail.com
Apex Peak Republican Club
The Apex Peak Republican Club meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. apexprc@gmail.com
DAR group
The Yates Mill chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meets at 6:45 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary.
Cary American Legion
Cary American Legion Post 67 and the Women’s Auxilliary meet at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary. Dinner at 6:15 p.m. 919-481-4811
Cary Flotilla
The Cary Flotilla of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, 09-11, meets at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month at Tyler’s Taproom, 1483 Beaver Creek Commons Drive, in Beaver Creek Crossings shopping center, Apex. Optional dinner at 6 p.m. 919-819-4229, cgaux.org
Sisters in Support
The breast cancer support group for women who either have had breast cancer or are undergoing treatment meets 7-8:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. For information, email Lee Heathcoat: lee@wpumc.com.
Holly Springs Masonic Lodge
The Holly Springs Masonic Lodge No. 115 meets at 7:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at 224 Raleigh St., Holly Springs. hs115.org
Ruritan Civic Club
The Ruritan Civic Club meets the second Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church, 6628 Good Hope Church Road, Cary.
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Wednesday
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Apex Newcomers and Friends Club
The Apex Newcomers and Friends Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. apexnewcomers.org //Sept.-MAY.//
Cary Photographic Artists
The Cary Photographic Artists meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Visitors welcome. caryphotographicartists.org
Pilot Club of Cary
The Pilot Club of Cary meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. carypilotclub.weebly.com
Holly Springs Garden Club
The Holly Springs Garden Club meets 7-9 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. hollyspringsgardenclubnc.com
Apex Travel Club
The Apex Travel Club meets 7-8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St.
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Cary Woman’s Club
The Cary Woman’s Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month on the first floor of the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. For information, call 919-274-9944. carywomansclub.com
Lupus support group
A support group for people with lupus, their family members and caregivers meets 6-7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2723 Clark Ave., Raleigh. 877-849-8271, ext. 1. info@lupusnc.org, lupusnc.org
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County holds free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. For information: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
Red Hat Society
The local chapter of the Glitzy Daytime Dollies of the Red Hat Society meets the second Thursday of each month at various locations. 919-362-3902, redhatsociety.com
South Wake Conservationists
The South Wake Conservationists meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the community building at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs.
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
Send Club Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
