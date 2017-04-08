Faith Notes: April 9-15

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Church concert
The Manning Family Singers perform at 5 p.m Sunday, April 9, at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina. Free. 919-552-3421, bit.ly/2oyYqpz
Beer and Hymns
Beer and Hymns meets at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9, at Trali Irish Pub, 3107 Grace Park Drive, Morrisville. Beer and Hymns holds a sing-along the second Sunday of each month at the pub. Free with option to purchase food and drinks. durhamcountybeerandhymns@gmail.com, durhamcountybeerandhymns.com
Children’s group
The Jesus and Me Discipleship Group meets at 4:30 p.m. Sundays at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The program features a light supper, Bible stories and activities. Open to elementary students. For information, email michele@wpumc.com. To register: wpumc.com.
Cooking classes
Learn how to prepare healthy meals at free cooking classes at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The classes, sponsored by the Hispanic Ministry, are 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the chapel through April 24. A Zumba exercise session and devotional also will be held. Registration required; call 919-413-0027. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational group meets every Monday through April.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry, a support group for family and friends of incarcerated individuals, meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. For information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at SaintFrancis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Free. saintfrancisumc.org
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/waitingheartsnc
Easter Sunday
Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St.: Traditional services at 8:15 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; contemporary services at 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. apexumcfamily.org/lent, apexumc.org
Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis St.: 7 a.m. sunrise service in outdoor chapel, weather permitting, or sanctuary; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in the sanctuary. carypresbyterian.org
Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary: 7:30 a.m. service, 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 9:30 a.m. egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest, 10:30 a.m. service. gsucc.org/Home.aspx
White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service lakeside at Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; 8:30 a.m. traditional service at the church; 9:45-10:45 a.m. Easter Fair for children at the church; 10 a.m. service at Bond Park’s Buehler Shelter with food and fellowship after; 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. wpumc.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
