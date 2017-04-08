Daybook: April 9-15

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 116, 6400 Johnson Pond Road, Fuquay-Varina. Another drive is 2-6 p.m. Friday, April 14, at the Kraft Family YMCA, 8921 Holly Springs Road, Apex.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Monday 12:30-7 p.m., Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m. and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Poetry festival
The ninth annual Nazim Hikmet Poetry Festival is 1 p.m. at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. bit.ly/2jfvN24, townofcary.org
‘Neverending Story’
“The Neverending Story” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St., Cary. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Children’s choir
The African Children’s Choir performs at 6 p.m. at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Free; donations accepted. africanchildrenschoir.com, wpumc.com
Monday
Walk to Wellness
Walk to Wellness Week begins as part of the Town of Cary’s annual Fit Cary Month activities. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ne3TCg. townofcary.org
Pizza fundraiser
The Friends of Hemlock Bluffs holds a fundraiser at Brixx-Parkside and Brixx-Bradford pizza restaurants in Cary. A portion of sales will be donated; a flier must be presented. For information and the flier, go to hemlockbluffs.org.
Thursday
Live at Lunch
Singer-songwriter Nick Driver performs at 11:30 a.m. at the Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W. Chatham St., Cary. The free event is part of the town’s downtown Live at Lunch series. bit.ly/2mtDrYN, townofcary.org
‘Neruda’
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “Neruda” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows “Neruda” at 7 p.m. and “The Big Lebowski” at 9:30 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina free spring concert series kicks off with a performance by Jim Quick and Coastline 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Other concerts are Band of Oz, Thursday, April 27, and Pocket, Thursday, May 11. 919-552-1430, fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Friday
Holiday closings
Most town offices in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville are closed for Good Friday. No change in garbage and recycling collection schedules.
Wake County libraries are closed Friday, April 14, and Sunday, April 16.
County parks are open. Solid Waste Convenience Centers are open; county landfills are open Friday but are closed Sunday.
‘Dying Laughing’
The documentary “Dying Laughing” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The film “Neruda” shows at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. More than 400 events are planned for all ages. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Saturday
Holly Springs market
The Holly Springs Farmers Market’s monthly indoor Winter Market is 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. bit.ly/2efeQm7
SuperFun Saturday
SuperFun Saturday is 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St. Apex. The free event features arts and crafts activities for children ages 4-12. Children must be accompanied by an adult. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Library concert
The Oak City String Quartet performs at 11 a.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Egg hunt
An Easter egg hunt is noon to 3 p.m. at Evangel Church, 201 Meadow Drive, Fuquay-Varina. The event will feature hot dogs, bounce houses and children’s activities. 919-552-3421, bit.ly/2oyYqpz
Master class
A free master class with saxophonist Ray Blue is 4 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Call 919-249-1120 to register. thehalle.org
Farmers markets
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
