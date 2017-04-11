Business Notes: April 12

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Calendar
The RTP chapter of the Association of IT Professionals meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at N.C. State University Club, 4200 Hillsborough St., Raleigh. The program theme is “Into the Matrix: The Future of Augmented and Virtual Reality.” 984-232-8858, rtp-aitp.org/next-meeting
Registration is underway for the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s spring Chamber 101. The program is 8-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive. To register, go to hollyspringschamber.org.
Novelist Sonya Cobb is the featured speaker at the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Women’s Luncheon. The event is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs. hollyspringschamber.org
The Cary Chamber of Commerce holds its Eye Opener Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
After Hours with Wake County Leadership is 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. To register: carychamber.com.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Workshop is 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in Building 1 at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Networking Luncheon is noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Van Eure, owner of the Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, is the guest speaker. To register: apexchamber.com.
The Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Triple Barrel Tavern, 2221 N. Grassland Drive, Fuquay-Varina. fuquay-varina.com
Ticket sales are underway for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
National Small Business Week is April 30 to May 6. sba.gov/NSBW
Kudos
Zachary T. McDowell of Cary, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club.
Send Business Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments