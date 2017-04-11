Club Notes: April 12-15

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Apex Newcomers and Friends Club
The Apex Newcomers and Friends Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St., Apex. apexnewcomers.org //Sept.-MAY.//
Cary Photographic Artists
The Cary Photographic Artists meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Visitors welcome. caryphotographicartists.org
Pilot Club of Cary
The Pilot Club of Cary meets at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. carypilotclub.weebly.com
Holly Springs Garden Club
The Holly Springs Garden Club meets 7-9 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road. hollyspringsgardenclubnc.com
Apex Travel Club
The Apex Travel Club meets 7-8 p.m. the second Wednesday of each month at Apex Community Center, 53 Hunter St.
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Cary Woman’s Club
The Cary Woman’s Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month on the first floor of the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. For information, call 919-274-9944. carywomansclub.com
Lupus support group
A support group for people with lupus, their family members and caregivers meets 6-7:30 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2723 Clark Ave., Raleigh. 877-849-8271, ext. 1. info@lupusnc.org, lupusnc.org
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County holds free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. For information: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
Red Hat Society
The local chapter of the Glitzy Daytime Dollies of the Red Hat Society meets the second Thursday of each month at various locations. 919-362-3902, redhatsociety.com
South Wake Conservationists
The South Wake Conservationists meets at 7 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the community building at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs.
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
