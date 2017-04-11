Community Notes: April 12-15

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Hemlock Bluffs
Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Advance registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Wee Walkers: Hoppy and Happy (ages 1 and up with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. April 12 and April 13. Cost per session: $8 residents, $10 nonresidents.
Curious Creatures: Butterflies and Dragonflies (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, April 12. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Eco Express: Backyard Reptiles (ages 8-12): 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 12. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Nature Nuts: Chickadees (ages 3-5 with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. Friday, April 21. Cost: $10 residents, $13 nonresidents.
Night Out in Nature (ages 8-12): 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21. Cost: $18 residents, $23 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. To register: wcpss.net/adult-edu. 919-694-0559
Athens Drive High School
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 13. $40.
Common Core Literacy Across the Disciplines: 6:45-9:15 p.m. April 18-27. $85.
Making Math Make Sense: 6:30-9 p.m. April 24-27. $150.
Holly Springs High School
Preparing Your Child for the End of Grade Test: 6:30-8 p.m. April 18. Free.
Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 27. $40 per day.
Reedy Creek Middle School
Basic Acrylic Painting: 6:45-8:45 p.m. April 12 to May 3. $60.
CERT classes
Registration is due Sunday, April 16, for the Morrisville Fire/Rescue Department’s next Community Emergency Response Training classes. The free CERT classes will be held April 27-30. To register, go to townofmorrisville.org/cert. townofmorrisville.org
Spring Fling
Spring Fling is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Cardinal Charter Academy, 1020 St. Charles Place, Cary. The event will feature games, inflatables, children’s activities and food trucks. Admission: $10.
Star Party
The annual Star Party is 6:30-10:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the White Oak parking area of the American Tobacco Trail, 1305 White Oak Church Road, Apex. Free; open to all ages. The event will feature children’s activities, storytelling and views of the night sky through telescopes and binoculars. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Free dental services
The sixth annual Dentistry from the Heart offers free dental services for adults from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cary Family Dental, 1149 Kildaire Farm Road. Extractions, fillings or cleanings will be available to adults 18 and older with a valid ID on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Patients are asked to arrive early; chairs and blankets are allowed. The event also will feature live music and food vendors. For information, go to carydental.com/dfth or email meaghanl@carydental.com.
Patriot 5K
The Patriot 5K run/walk is Saturday, April 22, at Apex Friendship High School, 7801 Humie Olive Road. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. Rain or shine. To register, go to afhspatriots.com.
Chatham Street Chowdown
Cary’s Chatham Street Chowdown food truck rodeo kicks off its season 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in downtown Cary. Rain or shine. Additional events are scheduled June 25, July 30 and Oct. 1. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhrSOL. townofcary.org
Touch a Truck
The Town of Apex’s Touch a Truck event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Apex Community Park, 2200 Laura Duncan Road. Free. Children will be allowed to touch and climb on emergency, construction, delivery and military vehicles. A horn-free hour is 1-2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. bit.ly/2nnQUxs, apexnc.org
Academy Street Strut
Grab your briefcase and get ready to strut. Registration is underway for the inaugural Academy Street Strut Monday, April 24, in downtown Cary. The 1-mile run, walk or relay race begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Participants will be required to wear business attire and carry a purse or briefcase. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Cary Women’s Giving Network. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ntctx5.
Groundbreaking
The groundbreaking ceremony for Morrisville’s Crabtree Hatcher Creek Greenway is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway. Free and open to the public. townofmorrisville.org
Carying Place fundraiser
Ticket sales are underway for the 16th annual fundraiser for the Carying Place. The event is 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkwary, Cary. Live and silent auctions, a buffet and dancing will be featured. The nonprofit provides short-term housing for homeless, working families. Tickets: $125 per person. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhxrwv or thecaryingplace.org.
SPCA fundraiser
Registration is underway for the annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. For information and to register: boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Spring fair
The Fuquay-Varina Middle School Spring Vendor Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the gym at the school, 109 N. Ennis St.
Strawberry festival
The Brew ‘n’ Choo Strawberry Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at New Hope Valley Railway, 3900 Bonsal Road, New Hill. The event will feature train rides, craft beers, local wine, food and live music. Cost is $12 for adults, $11 for adults 60 and older, $10 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under age 2. For tickets, go to TriangleTrain.com.
Teen Day Fuquay
The seventh annual Teen Day Fuquay distracted driving program is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. The event is sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. fuquay-varina.org
Race for the Cure
The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Herbfest
The eighth annual Herbfest is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature food trucks, a bake sale, silent auction, butterfly release, plant sale, children’s activities and arts and crafts. Free admission. Rain or shine. friendsofpagewalker.org, townofcary.org
Locally Made Market
The Locally Made Market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. More than 20 vendors will be featured. Free admission. locallymademarket.com
Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted through May 9 for the annual Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. The $1,000 award will be presented June 7 to a high school senior in Cary who has been accepted to attend a college or university. For information, go to friendsofpagewalker.org.
