Faith Notes: April 12-15

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Stations of the Cross
A Stations of the Cross program is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Saint Francis United Methodist Church, 2965 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. The church also holds a Prayer for Reconciliation at 7:30 p.m. Free. saintfrancisumc.org
Infertility support group
A support group for those coping with infertility or considering adoption or reproductive medicine meets at 10:30 a.m. the third Saturday of the month at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The group is hosted by the Waiting Hearts Foundation. waitinghearts@gmail.com, facebook.com/waitingheartsnc
Easter Sunday
Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St.: Traditional services at 8:15 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; contemporary services at 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. The Fiesta Cristiana Hispanic service and baptisms are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; potluck appetizers will follow. apexumcfamily.org/lent, apexumc.org
Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis St.: 7 a.m. sunrise service in outdoor chapel, weather permitting, or sanctuary; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in the sanctuary. carypresbyterian.org
519 Church, 1100 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite, 118, Morrisville: 6:45 a.m. sunrise service at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church. apexumcfamily.org/lent, 519church.org
Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary: 7:30 a.m. service, 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 9:30 a.m. egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest, 10:30 a.m. service. gsucc.org/Home.aspx
The Peak Church, 1200 N. Salem St., Apex: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, rain or shine; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. peakumc.org
White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service lakeside at Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; 8:30 a.m. traditional service at the church; 9:45-10:45 a.m. Easter Fair for children at the church; 10 a.m. service at Bond Park’s Buehler Shelter with food and fellowship after; 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. wpumc.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments