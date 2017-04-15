Club Notes: April 16-22

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Outlanders
The group for children with special needs meets monthly in the Cary area for free activities. For information, email joel.eberly@us.army.mil.
Monday
Rotary clubs
▪ Cary Central Rotary Club meets 7-8 a.m. Mondays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St.
▪ The Apex Sunrise Rotary Club meets at 7:15 a.m. Tuesdays at Perkins Family Restaurant, 908 U.S. 64 West. apexsunriserotaryclub.org
▪ The Morrisville Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. morrisville.rotary-clubs.org
▪ The Cary Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane. thecaryrotaryclub.org
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ The Rotary Club of Fuquay-Varina meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Golden Corral restaurant, 1420 E. Broad St. fuquayvarinarotary.org
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Cary Toastmasters meet at 8 a.m. Mondays in Room 200-C at the Western Wake Campus of Wake Technical Community College, 3434 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. carytoastmasters.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ Carylina Toastmasters meet 7-8 p.m. Mondays at Brookdale MacArthur Park, 111 MacArthur Drive, Cary. carylinatoastmasters.org
▪ Apex Toastmasters meet at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at Spring Arbor Assisted Living Center, 901 Spring Arbor Court, Apex. apextoastmasters.org
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary Lions Club
The Cary Lions Club meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at D&S Cafeteria, 1177 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. 919-467-2719, jirvin@bellsouth.net
Peak City Exchange Club
The Peak City Exchange Club of Apex meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month at The Loft at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St., Apex. nancy.wakeley@yahoo.com, nationalexchangeclub.org
Cub Scout Pack 316
Cub Scout Pack 316 meets 7-8:30 p.m. every third Monday of the month at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, 3008 Old Raleigh Road, Apex. pack316.com
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Mondays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-1430
Cancer support group
A support group for cancer patients and survivors meets at 6:30 p.m. Mondays at Jordan Lutheran Church, 1031 Pemberton Hill Road, Suite 202, Apex. 501-350-5620, mtenisonwillis@gmail.com
Boy Scout Troop 444
Boy Scout Troop 444 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 1005 Wilbon Road, Fuquay-Varina. 919-614-6288, troop444.us
Overeaters Anonymous
Overeaters Anonymous meets 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. triangleoa.org
Tuesday
Hearts of Carolina
Hearts of Carolina, a smocking arts guild, meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of the month at First United Methodist Church, 402 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-5797
Southern Wake Quilters Guild
The Southern Wake Quilters Guild meets at 7 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month at Fuquay-Varina Presbyterian Church, 310 N. Ennis St.
Women in Networking
The Cary chapter of Women in Networking meets 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Room 2060A at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. win-nc.com
Greatest Generation Club
The Cary Greatest Generation Club meets 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-3534
Cribbage
A group meets to play cribbage at 11 a.m. Tuesdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St. 919-552-5380
Wednesday
Cary Blanketeers
The Cary Blanketeers meet 10 a.m. to noon the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Hope Community Church, 821 Buck Jones Road, Raleigh. cyberpam@mindspring.com
Senior bingo
Holly Springs seniors can play bingo from 1-3 p.m. the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road.
DAR group
The Asbury Station chapter of the DAR meets at 10 a.m. the third Wednesday of the month at Glenaire Retirement Community, 4000 Glenaire Circle, Cary. ncdar.org
Cary Playwrights’ Forum
The Cary Playwrights’ Forum meets 7-9 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. caryplaywrightsforum.org
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
Mental illness support groups
The You Are Not Alone faith-based support groups for people living with mental illness and their families and friends meet 6:30-8 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month in the Curry Center at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 221 Union St., Cary. For information, call 919-481-4715 or email office@covenantcc-cary.org.
Apex Lions
The Apex Lions Club meets at 6:45 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month at C.C. Jones Community Center, 309 Holleman St. 919-481-1888, apexlions.org
Chronic pain support group
An arthritis, chronic pain, fibromyalgia and joint replacement support group meets 1:30-3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month in Classroom 1 at Rex Wellness Center, 1515 Cary Parkway, Cary. 919-387-0080
Caregiver support
▪ Homewatch Caregivers of the Triangle meets the third Thursday of each month at Cambridge of Apex. 919-960-6038
▪ Family Caregiver Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at Woodland Terrace Senior Living Community, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive, Cary. 919-465-0356.
Fuquay-Varina Garden Club
The Fuquay-Varina Garden Club meets at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at 602 N. Ennis St. fuquayvarinagardenclub.weebly.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
