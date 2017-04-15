Faith Notes: April 16-22

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Easter Sunday
Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St.: Traditional services at 8:15 a.m., 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary; contemporary services at 9:35 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Christian Life Center. The Fiesta Cristiana Hispanic service and baptisms are 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; potluck appetizers will follow. apexumcfamily.org/lent, apexumc.org
Cary Presbyterian Church, 614 Griffis St.: 7 a.m. sunrise service in outdoor chapel, weather permitting, or sanctuary; 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services in the sanctuary. carypresbyterian.org
519 Church, 1100 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite, 118, Morrisville: 6:45 a.m. sunrise service at Wake Memorial Park, 7002 Green Hope School Road, Cary; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the church. apexumcfamily.org/lent, 519church.org
Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, 1050 NW Maynard Road, Cary: 7:30 a.m. service, 8:30 a.m. pancake breakfast, 9:30 a.m. egg hunt and Easter bonnet contest, 10:30 a.m. service. gsucc.org/Home.aspx
The Peak Church, 1200 N. Salem St., Apex: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service, rain or shine; 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. worship services. peakumc.org
White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary: 6:30 a.m. sunrise service lakeside at Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary; 8:30 a.m. traditional service at the church; 9:45-10:45 a.m. Easter Fair for children at the church; 10 a.m. service at Bond Park’s Buehler Shelter with food and fellowship after; 11 a.m. contemporary service in the Christian Life Center. wpumc.com
Cooking classes
Learn how to prepare healthy meals at free cooking classes at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The classes, sponsored by the Hispanic Ministry, are 10:30 a.m. Mondays in the chapel through April 24. A Zumba exercise session and devotional also will be held. Registration required; call 919-413-0027. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary. The non-denominational group meets every Monday through April.
Community dinner
Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a free community dinner 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22. hsumc.net
Children’s Day Retreat
The Children’s Day Retreat and Celebration is April 29-30 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Cost: $20 per child or $35 per family. To register, email michele@wpumc.com. 919-413-0027, wpumc.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments