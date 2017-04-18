Arts Notes: April 19-22

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Comedy at Koka Booth
Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy perform “Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2nFxPeo
Movies by Moonlight
Ticket sales are underway for the annual Movies by Moonlight Series at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $5; free for children under 12. The series opens with a screening of the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” rated PG-13, at dusk Friday, June 2. For information and a schedule of movies, go to boothamphitheatre.com. etix.com
‘Bye Bye Birdie’
Encore Youth Productions performs “Bye Bye Birdie” April 20-22 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $10-$15. encoreyp.com, hollyspringsnc.us
Art quilt show
The 13th annual international exhibit of art quilts is on display Thursday, April 20, to Saturday, June 24, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. “ARTQUILTS: Respite” is presented by the Professional Art Quilters Alliance - South. An artists reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. paqa-south.org
Balsam Range
The 2016-17 Marvelous Music Mainstage Series closes out its season with a performance by the award-winning bluegrass group Balsam Range at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, in the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $24-$26. bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G
Gallery of Artists
The ninth annual “Small Treasures” juried exhibit by North Carolina artists runs through Saturday, April 22, at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. “Southwest Symmetry” opens April 28 and features works by Elda Hiser, watercolor; Diana Hrabosky, colored pencil; and Dona McNeill, ceramics. The exhibit runs through May 23. An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. April 28. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Wine and food fest
The 14th annual Great Grapes Wine and Food Festival is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature more than 200 wines, live music, food, a children’s area and arts and crafts. Tickets range from $20 to $55. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com
Music and arts fest
The annual Cary Music and Arts Festival is 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature performances by area band, chorus and visual arts students. Free; $5 donation suggested. Donations will support arts programs at local high schools. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnics allowed; food vendors on site. boothamphitheatre.com
Youth string concerts
The Triangle Youth String Orchestra and String Sinfonia perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $2-$5. bit.ly/2nhJOPh, philharmonic-association.org
Cary Senior Center
An exhibit by the Granpaparazzi Photography Club runs April 24 to June 17 at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. townofcary.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibits “Along the Outer Banks” by Chris Harris and “Not So Still Life” by Elizabeth Lee run through Wednesday, April 26, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina concert series presents the Band of Oz 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. The band Pocket performs Thursday, May 11. 919-552-1430, fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Cary Youth Voices
Cary Youth Voices performs “This is It” 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The choral review will feature Broadway and popular songs. The Cary High School a cappella group Green Eggs and Jam also will perform. Tickets: $5-$10. bit.ly/2oFtE2p, caryyouthvoices.org
All-4-One
The group All-4-One performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43; hollyspringsnc.us.
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are 8 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Danielle Miraglia and John Shain: Friday, April 28.
▪ “Sirens of Spring” concert featuring Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue: Saturday, May 6.
▪ Chuck Brodsky: Friday, June 9.
▪ Cliff Eberhardt and Louise Mosrie: Friday, July 28.
▪ Roy Bookbinder and Doug MacLeod: Saturday, Sept. 9.
▪ Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond: Saturday, Dec. 9.
Halle exhibit
An art exhibit by Apex and Friendship high schools runs through Friday, April 28, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexnc.org
Spring Daze
The 24th annual Spring Daze arts and crafts festival is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free admission. The event will feature more than 170 arts and crafts vendors, performances, food vendors and Cary’s annual Earth Day Celebration. bit.ly/2nhNOPP, townofcary.org
Bond Park exhibit
The exhibit “Songs Without Words: Variations and Meditations” by Ray Pfeiffer runs through Sunday, April 30, at Bond Park Community Center, 801 High House Road, Cary. townofcary.org
Hob Nob concerts
The band Tea Cup Gin opens the sixth annual Hob Nob series of jazz concerts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Other scheduled performers are Yolanda Rabun, May 10; Mint Julep Jazz Band, May 17; Peter Lamb and the Wolves, May 24; and Marcus Anderson, May 31. Tickets: $5; $20 for all shows. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Children’s theater
The Paperhand Puppet Intervention performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G, townofcary.org
Cary Arts Center
The exhibits “Lost Language” by Susan Brandeis and “Nature in Wool” by Ellen Jane Messina run through Sunday, May 21, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The exhibit “A Journey Through Colors” by Kyle Jerrett runs through Sunday, May 21, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young Center
The exhibit “Nature Appreciation” by Yun Soo-Hoo runs through Sunday, May 21, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Paul Simon concert
Paul Simon performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway. Tickets: $49.50-$149.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
John Mellencamp concert
Legendary rocker John Mellencamp performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour also will feature performances by Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter. Tickets: $45-$119.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Sturgill Simpson
Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Simpson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Tickets: $39.75-49.75. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
