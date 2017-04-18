Business Notes: April 19

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
Cantina 18 has opened at 3305 Village Market Place in Park West Village shopping center, Morrisville. 919-694-5618, bit.ly/2ooXfKF, 18restaurantgroup.com
Business doings
In the Secret Garden, a fashion show fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle, is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Peachy Keen clothing boutique, 250 Grande Heights Drive, Cary. Tickets:$20-$40; go to bit.ly/2ot4faV. thepeachykeen.com
Calendar
Novelist Sonya Cobb is the featured speaker at the Holly Springs Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Women’s Luncheon. The event is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Devils Ridge Golf Club, 5107 Linksland Drive, Holly Springs. hollyspringschamber.org
Register by Monday, April 24, for the NABA RTP Chapter’s annual Student Scholarship and Members Reception. The event is 6-9 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Hilton North Raleigh Midtown, 3415 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. Tickets: $25-$25. bit.ly/2o5z1TJ, nabartp.org
The Cary Chamber of Commerce holds its Eye Opener Breakfast at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
After Hours with Wake County Leadership is 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. To register: carychamber.com.
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Workshop is 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in Building 1 at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Networking Luncheon is noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Van Eure, owner of the Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, is the guest speaker. To register: apexchamber.com.
The Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Triple Barrel Tavern, 2221 N. Grassland Drive, Fuquay-Varina. fuquay-varina.com
Ticket sales are underway for the Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
National Small Business Week is April 30 to May 6. sba.gov/NSBW
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next KNOW Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Brier Creek Country Club, 9400 Club Hill Drive, Raleigh. Panelists will discuss “Win-Lose to Win-Win: Advocating for a Better You.” To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
Morrisville Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for its annual Chamber Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 17. To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
Careers
SearStone retirement community has hired Vinson Bankoski, executive director; Jason Chautin, chief financial officer; and James Souter, Brittany Place health care center administrator.
Kudos
Zachary T. McDowell of Cary, a representative of Modern Woodmen of America, has been named to Modern Woodmen’s President’s Club.
Pentair Aquatic Systems of Cary was named an Energy Star Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence for Product Brand Owner by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.
