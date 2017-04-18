Community Notes: April 19-22

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Hemlock Bluffs
Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Advance registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Nature Nuts: Chickadees (ages 3-5 with a caregiver): 10-11 a.m. April 21 and 22. Cost per day: $10 residents, $13 nonresidents.
Night Out in Nature (ages 8-12): 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 21. Cost: $18 residents, $23 nonresidents.
Adult Nature Program: Birding by Ear (ages 16 and up): 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
Tales and Trails: “The Lorax” Around the Campfire (all ages with a caregiver): 7:30-9 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Cost: $20 residents, $28 nonresidents.
Curiosity Club: Get the Buzz on Bugs (ages 5-8): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Spring Fling
Spring Fling is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Cardinal Charter Academy, 1020 St. Charles Place, Cary. The event will feature games, inflatables, children’s activities and food trucks. Admission: $10.
Chatham Street Chowdown
Cary’s Chatham Street Chowdown food truck rodeo kicks off its season 12:30-5 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in downtown Cary. Rain or shine. Additional events are scheduled June 25, July 30 and Oct. 1. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhrSOL. townofcary.org
Touch a Truck
The Town of Apex’s Touch a Truck event is 1-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Apex Community Park, 2200 Laura Duncan Road. Free. Children will be allowed to touch and climb on emergency, construction, delivery and military vehicles. A horn-free hour is 1-2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. bit.ly/2nnQUxs, apexnc.org
Academy Street Strut
The inaugural Academy Street Strut is Monday, April 24, in downtown Cary. The 1-mile run, walk or relay race begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Participants will be required to wear business attire and carry a purse or briefcase. A portion of proceeds will be donated to the Cary Women’s Giving Network. For information and to register, go to bit.ly/2ntctx5.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. To register: wcpss.net/adult-edu. 919-694-0559
Athens Drive High School: Making Math Make Sense: 6:30-9 p.m. April 24-27. $150.
Holly Springs High School: Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 27. $40.
Groundbreaking
The groundbreaking ceremony for Morrisville’s Crabtree Hatcher Creek Greenway is 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway. Free and open to the public. townofmorrisville.org
Wine Walk
The next Wine Walk for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Cost: $10. Wine samples and special promotions will be available at participating merchants. waverlycary.com
Carying Place fundraiser
Ticket sales are underway for the 16th annual fundraiser for the Carying Place. The event is 6 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkwary, Cary. Live and silent auctions, a buffet and dancing will be featured. The nonprofit provides short-term housing for homeless, working families. Tickets: $125 per person. For information, go to bit.ly/2lhxrwv or thecaryingplace.org.
SPCA fundraiser
Registration is underway for the annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. For information and to register: boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo.
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Spring fair
The Fuquay-Varina Middle School Spring Vendor Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in the gym at the school, 109 N. Ennis St.
Strawberry festival
The Brew ‘n’ Choo Strawberry Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at New Hope Valley Railway, 3900 Bonsal Road, New Hill. The event will feature train rides, craft beers, local wine, food and live music. Cost is $12 for adults, $11 for adults 60 and older, $10 for children ages 2-12 and free for children under age 2. For tickets, go to TriangleTrain.com.
Teen Day Fuquay
The seventh annual Teen Day Fuquay distracted driving program is 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at South Park, 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. Free. The event is sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. fuquay-varina.org
‘Star Wars’ Fest
Celebrate “Star Wars” and reading at the “Star Wars” Fest 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Watch “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.” Crafts, activities, snacks and books also will be featured. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, the “Star Wars” fun begins at 2 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Race for the Cure
The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Herbfest
The eighth annual Herbfest is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature food trucks, a bake sale, silent auction, butterfly release, plant sale, children’s activities and arts and crafts. Free admission. Rain or shine. friendsofpagewalker.org, townofcary.org
Locally Made Market
The Locally Made Market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. More than 20 vendors will be featured. Free admission. locallymademarket.com
Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted through May 9 for the annual Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. The $1,000 award will be presented June 7 to a high school senior in Cary who has been accepted to attend a college or university. For information, go to friendsofpagewalker.org.
