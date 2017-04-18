Daybook: April 19-22

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Wednesday
Blood donations
Blood can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: Wednesday 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday 1:30-7 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
N.C. Science Festival
The seventh annual North Carolina Science Festival runs through April 23. For a schedule and ticket information, go to ncsciencefestival.org.
Thursday
Live at Lunch
Pianist-songwriter Casey Cotton performs at 11:30 a.m. at Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W. Chatham St., Cary. The free event is part of the town’s downtown Live at Lunch series. bit.ly/2mtDrYN, townofcary.org
‘Love and Taxes’
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the film “Love and Taxes” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows “Love and Taxes” at 7 p.m. and “Neruda” at 9:15 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Road improvements
A public meeting on road improvements in Fuquay-Varina is 6-8 p.m. at the Public Service Center, 1415 Holland Road. The town is proposing changes at the intersection of U.S. 401 and Sunset Lake/Purfoy Road to reduce traffic delays and enhance safety. bit.ly/2o09xHe, fuquay-varina.org
Pizza and a Movie
The Disney animated film “Moana,” rated PG, shows at 6 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. Cost: $5; $2 for ages 2 and younger. Pizza, bottled water, fruit and dessert are included. 919-249-1120, thehalle.org
Friday
Senior Games reception
A reception and awards ceremony for the Wake County Senior Games SilverArts exhibit is 10:30 a.m. at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. townofcary.org
En Plein Air Paint-Off
Fuquay-Varina’s annual En Plein Air Paint-Off is April 21-22 throughout downtown. Artists will paint from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday. A live auction follows at 6 p.m. Saturday. Rain date is April 28-29. fuquay-varinadowntown.com
Bands, Bites, Boats
Bands, Bites and Boats is 5-8 p.m. at the Boathouse at Bond Park, 801 High House Road, Cary. Pop-country singer Rory John Zak performs at 6 p.m. Free. The Crepes Veronique food truck will be on site. Bring a lawn chair or rent a boat. bit.ly/2mQsrkg, townofcary.org
Star Party
The annual Star Party is 6:30-10:30 p.m. in the White Oak parking area of the American Tobacco Trail, 1305 White Oak Church Road, Apex. Free; open to all ages. The event will feature children’s activities, storytelling and views of the night sky through telescopes and binoculars. bit.ly/1WUKMbu
Romance writers
Meet romance fiction authors at the Celebrating Our Local Stars of Romance Fiction program at 7 p.m. at Barnes and Noble, 760 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Authors scheduled to attend are Sawyer Bennett, Sabrina Jeffries, Kianna Alexander, Samantha Chase, Reese Ryan, Erin Knightley, Deb Marlowe, Tammy Falkner, Erica Monroe and Catherine Gayle. 919-467-3866
Family Dance
Traditional dance caller Connie Carringer teaches dances for all ages 7-9 p.m. at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. No experience or partner required. Cost: $5 per family or $2 per person at the door. apexnc.org
Films at The Cary
The film “Love and Taxes” screens at 7 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. The documentary “Dying Laughing” shows at 9:15 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Saturday
Free dental services
The sixth annual Dentistry from the Heart offers free dental services for adults from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cary Family Dental, 1149 Kildaire Farm Road. Extractions, fillings or cleanings will be available to adults 18 and older with a valid ID on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Patients are asked to arrive early; chairs and blankets are allowed. For information: carydental.com/dfth, meaghanl@carydental.com.
Apex market opens
The Apex Farmers Market, 220 N. Salem St., opens its spring/summer season. Market hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The annual Race to Market is 9 a.m. bit.ly/2o9IY2Z, apexfarmersmarket.com
Shred Day
Apex Shred Day is 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot across from the Police Department, 205 Saunders St. Free. bit.ly/2ooKWzo, apexnc.org
Green Day
Morrisville’s Green Day celebration is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Hall, 100 Town Hall Drive. The Spring Litter Sweep is 9 a.m. to noon; participants must register to volunteer. Document shredding and electronics and cooking oil recycling is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2p1O2ux, townofmorrisville.org
Patriot 5K
The Patriot 5K run/walk is 9 a.m. at Apex Friendship High School, 7801 Humie Olive Road. Check-in is 7:30 a.m. Rain or shine. afhspatriots.com
Children’s Day
Cary’s annual Children’s Day Festival is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sertoma Amphitheatre in Bond Park, 801 High House Road. The global celebration will feature music, games, performances, food vendors and crafts. Free admission. bit.ly/2o2jaHf, townofcary.org
Farmers markets
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
