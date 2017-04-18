Cary News: Community

April 18, 2017 6:00 AM

Faith Notes: April 19-22

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.

Community dinner

Holly Springs United Methodist Church, 108 Avent Ferry Road, holds a free community dinner 4-7 p.m. Saturday, April 22. hsumc.net

Children’s Day Retreat

The Children’s Day Retreat and Celebration is April 29-30 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Cost: $20 per child or $35 per family. To register, email michele@wpumc.com. 919-413-0027, wpumc.com

Beer and Hymns

Beer and Hymns meets at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Trali Irish Pub, 3107 Grace Park Drive, Morrisville. Beer and Hymns holds a sing-along the second Sunday of each month. Free with option to purchase food and drinks. durhamcountybeerandhymns@gmail.com, durhamcountybeerandhymns.com

Grief/divorce support

Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747

Toy, clothing collection

Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.

Food pantry

The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.

