Arts Notes: April 23-29

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Cary Senior Center
An exhibit by the Granpaparazzi Photography Club opens Monday, April 24, at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. A reception is 5-7 p.m. Friday, April 28. The exhibit runs through June 17. townofcary.org
Art quilt show
A reception is 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28, for the 13th annual international exhibit of art quilts at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. “ARTQUILTS: Respite” runs through June 24. paqa-south.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibits “Along the Outer Banks” by Chris Harris and “Not So Still Life” by Elizabeth Lee run through Wednesday, April 26, at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 28, for the exhibit “Inter-Depend-Dance” by Jayne Walther. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
Gallery of Artists
An opening reception is 6-9 p.m. Friday, April 28, for the exhibit “Southwest Symmetry” at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. Works by Elda Hiser, watercolor; Diana Hrabosky, colored pencil; and Dona McNeill, ceramics, are featured. The exhibit runs through May 23. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Cary Youth Voices
Cary Youth Voices performs “This is It” 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The choral review will feature Broadway and popular songs. The Cary High School a cappella group Green Eggs and Jam also will perform. Tickets: $5-$10. bit.ly/2oFtE2p, caryyouthvoices.org
All-4-One
The group All-4-One performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43; hollyspringsnc.us.
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are 8 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Danielle Miraglia and John Shain: Friday, April 28.
▪ “Sirens of Spring” concert featuring Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue: Saturday, May 6.
▪ Chuck Brodsky: Friday, June 9.
▪ Cliff Eberhardt and Louise Mosrie: Friday, July 28.
▪ Roy Bookbinder and Doug MacLeod: Saturday, Sept. 9.
▪ Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond: Saturday, Dec. 9.
Halle exhibit
An art exhibit by Apex and Friendship high schools runs through Friday, April 28, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexnc.org
Bond Park exhibit
The exhibit “Songs Without Words: Variations and Meditations” by Ray Pfeiffer runs through Sunday, April 30, at Bond Park Community Center, 801 High House Road, Cary. townofcary.org
Carolina Puppet Theatre
The Carolina Puppet Theatre presents “The Gingerbread Man” at 11 a.m. May 2 and 16 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $5 per person, free for children under age 1. hollyspringsnc.us
Hob Nob concerts
The band Tea Cup Gin opens the sixth annual Hob Nob series of jazz concerts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Other scheduled performers are Yolanda Rabun, May 10; Mint Julep Jazz Band, May 17; Peter Lamb and the Wolves, May 24; and Marcus Anderson, May 31. Tickets: $5; $20 for all shows. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Cary Town band
The Cary Town band performs “May Day Daze” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. carytownband.org
En Plein Air
Cary’s annual En Plein Air: Paint the Town event is 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, throughout downtown and on parks and greenways. townofcary.org
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina concert series presents the band Pocket 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Children’s theater
The Paperhand Puppet Intervention performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G, townofcary.org
Cary Arts Center
The exhibits “Lost Language” by Susan Brandeis and “Nature in Wool” by Ellen Jane Messina run through Sunday, May 21, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The exhibit “A Journey Through Colors” by Kyle Jerrett runs through Sunday, May 21, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young Center
The exhibit “Nature Appreciation” by Yun Soo-Hoo runs through Sunday, May 21, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Movies by Moonlight
Ticket sales are underway for the annual Movies by Moonlight Series at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $5; free for children under 12. The series opens with a screening of the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” rated PG-13, at dusk Friday, June 2. For information and a schedule of movies, go to boothamphitheatre.com. etix.com
Paul Simon concert
Paul Simon performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway. Tickets: $49.50-$149.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
John Mellencamp concert
Legendary rocker John Mellencamp performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour also will feature performances by Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter. Tickets: $45-$119.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Sturgill Simpson
Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Simpson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Tickets: $39.75-49.75. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Comedy at Koka Booth
Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy perform “Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2nFxPeo
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Send Arts Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments