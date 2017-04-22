Community Notes: April 23-29

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Hemlock Bluffs
Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Advance registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Curiosity Club: Get the Buzz on Bugs (ages 5-8): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Kids Fun Day: Dinomite Dinosaurs (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Monday, April 24. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Eco Express: Stream Team (ages 8-12): 1-3 p.m. Monday, April 24. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Silver Naturalists: New Hope Church Road Trailhead Hike (ages 55 and up): 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 25. Cost: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents.
Discovery Days Mini-Camp: Going Off the Grid (ages 8-12): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26-28. Cost: $54 residents, $68 nonresidents.
Volunteer Workday: Trail Maintenance (ages 16 and up): 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. Free.
Young Ecologists: Sunset Exploration (ages 10-13): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. To register: wcpss.net/adult-edu. 919-694-0559
Athens Drive High School: Making Math Make Sense: 6:30-9 p.m. April 24-27. $150.
Holly Springs High School: Essential Oils: 6:45-8:30 p.m. April 27. $40.
Race for the Cure
The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Herbfest
The eighth annual Herbfest is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature food trucks, a bake sale, silent auction, butterfly release, plant sale, children’s activities and arts and crafts. Free admission. Rain or shine. friendsofpagewalker.org, townofcary.org
PeakFest
Apex’s annual downtown PeakFest celebration is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Salem Street. The arts and crafts festival will feature live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Free admission. apexpeakfest.com
Locally Made Market
The Locally Made Market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. More than 20 vendors will be featured. Free admission. locallymademarket.com
Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted through May 9 for the annual Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. The $1,000 award will be presented June 7 to a high school senior in Cary who has been accepted to attend a college or university. For information, go to friendsofpagewalker.org.
Rabies clinic
A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave., Holly Springs. Cost: $5 per vaccination, $25 per microchip; cash only. bit.ly/2pgdtsy
TurtleFest
Check out the turtles and other live creatures at TurtleFest 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs. Free. The event also will feature a student art contest, children’s activities and talks with wildlife experts. bit.ly/1Os9ECv
Send Community Notes two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
