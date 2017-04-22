Daybook: April 23-29

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Sunday
Chowdown
Cary’s Chatham Street Chowdown food truck rodeo kicks off its season 12:30-5 p.m. in downtown Cary. Rain or shine. bit.ly/2lhrSOL, townofcary.org
Touch a Truck
Apex’s Touch a Truck event is 1-4 p.m. at Apex Community Park, 2200 Laura Duncan Road. Free. Children will be allowed to touch and climb on emergency, construction, delivery and military vehicles. A horn-free hour is 1-2 p.m. Children must be accompanied by an adult. bit.ly/2nnQUxs, apexnc.org
‘Israeli Cuisine’
The documentary “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” screens at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Music and Arts Festival
The annual Cary Music and Arts Festival is 4 p.m. at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event will feature performances by area band, chorus and visual arts students. Free; $5 donation requested. Donations will support arts programs at local high schools. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Picnics allowed; food vendors on site. boothamphitheatre.com
Youth string concerts
The Triangle Youth String Orchestra and String Sinfonia perform at 4 p.m. at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Tickets: $2-$5. bit.ly/2nhJOPh, philharmonic-association.org
Monday
Academy Street Strut
The Academy Street Strut begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. Participants must wear business attire and carry a purse or briefcase. A portion of proceeds will go to the Cary Women’s Giving Network. bit.ly/2ntctx5
Blood drives
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cary Academy, 1500 N. Harrison Ave. Other area blood drives this week are 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Apex United Methodist Church, 100 S. Hughes St., and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Mt. Zion Church Cary, 316 Allen Lewis Drive.
Blood also can be donated at the American Red Cross Cary Blood Donation Center, 3700 Regency Parkway, Suite 150, Cary: noon to 7 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, 1:30-7 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. redcrossblood.org, 800-733-2767
Tuesday
Groundbreaking
The groundbreaking ceremony for Morrisville’s Crabtree Hatcher Creek Greenway is 5:30 p.m. at Morrisville Community Park, 1520 Morrisville Parkway. townofmorrisville.org
Thursday
Live at Lunch
Jazz pianist and singer Ariel Pocock performs at 11:30 a.m. at Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W. Chatham St., Cary. The free event is part of the town’s downtown Live at Lunch series. bit.ly/2mtDrYN, townofcary.org
Senior Afternoon Series
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the documentary “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the film at 7 p.m. and “Dying Laughing” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
FM2FV concert
The Band of Oz performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina concert series in Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St. Free. fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Friday
Finally Friday Apex
Live music, children’s activities and restaurant specials are featured 5-8 p.m. downtown during Finally Friday Apex. bit.ly/2oSFDsN, apexdowntown.com
Wine Walk
The next Wine Walk for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is 5-8 p.m. at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Cost: $10. Wine samples and special promotions will be available at participating merchants. waverlycary.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. caryartloop.org, townofcary.org
Carying Place fundraiser
The 16th annual fundraiser for the Carying Place is 6 p.m. at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkwary, Cary. Live and silent auctions, a buffet and dancing will be featured. Tickets: $125. bit.ly/2lhxrwv, thecaryingplace.org
Saturday
Spring Daze
The 24th annual Spring Daze arts and crafts festival is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free admission. The event will feature more than 170 arts and crafts vendors, performances, food vendors and Cary’s annual Earth Day Celebration. bit.ly/2nhNOPP, townofcary.org
SPCA fundraiser
The annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
Think Apex
The Think Apex volunteer day of service features various activities throughout town. Registration required. For information: bit.ly/2pgljlQ, thinkapex.biz/think-apex-day, apexnc.org.
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Spring fair
The Fuquay-Varina Middle School Spring Vendor Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym at the school, 109 N. Ennis St.
Strawberry festival
The Brew ‘n’ Choo Strawberry Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Hope Valley Railway, 3900 Bonsal Road, New Hill. The event will feature train rides, craft beers, local wine, food and live music. Tickets: 0-$12. TriangleTrain.com
‘Star Wars’ Fest
Celebrate “Star Wars” and reading at the “Star Wars” Fest 10:30 a.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Watch “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.” Crafts, activities, snacks and books also will be featured. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, the “Star Wars” fun begins at 2 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Teen Day
Take the Drive Wise Course Challenge, listen to music and eat pizza 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Teen Day Fuquay in South Park, 900 S. Main St. Free. Sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. teendayfuquay.com
Fishing derby
The Special Needs Fishing Derby is 9-11 a.m. at Seagroves Park Pond, 201 Parkfield Drive, Apex. Free; advance registration required. The event is open to all ages; wheelchairs are welcome. Rain or shine. For information: apexnc.org/fishingderby.
‘Dying Laughing’
The documentary “Dying Laughing” screens at 7 p.m. and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” shows at 9 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Apex Farmers Market, 220 N. Salem St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. apexfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
