Faith Notes: April 23-29

Faith and religious events for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Cooking classes
Learn how to prepare healthy meals at a free cooking class at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. A Zumba exercise session and devotional also will be held. Registration required; call 919-413-0027. wpumc.com
Bible study
The Western Wake Bible Study group meets at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Westhigh Evangelical Covenant Church, 590 Westhigh St., Cary.
Family support group
The Pardoned By Christ Ministry, a support group for family and friends of incarcerated individuals, meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. For information, call 919-809-5312 or email cheryl6058@gmail.com.
Prayer for Pastors’ Wives
Pastors’ wives of all Christian denominations meet for prayer from 9:30-11 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at Ambassador Presbyterian Church, 1010 Schieffelin Road, Apex. 919-249-0230, ambassadorpres.org, sarah@sarahbush.com
Visitors Day
The nondenominational Cary Women Community Bible Study holds Visitors Day at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Westwood Baptist Church, 200 Westhigh St., Cary. ramundsen@aol.com
Children’s Day Retreat
The Children’s Day Retreat and Celebration is April 29-30 at White Plains United Methodist Church, 313 SE Maynard Road, Cary. Cost: $20 per child or $35 per family. To register, email michele@wpumc.com. 919-413-0027, wpumc.com
Beer and Hymns
Beer and Hymns meets at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Trali Irish Pub, 3107 Grace Park Drive, Morrisville. Beer and Hymns holds a sing-along the second Sunday of each month. Free with option to purchase food and drinks. durhamcountybeerandhymns@gmail.com, durhamcountybeerandhymns.com
Grief/divorce support
Triangle Marriage and Family Life Center holds GriefShare and DivorceCare groups from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturdays at 3761 NW Cary Parkway, Suite 102. 919-267-6747
Toy, clothing collection
Greater Life Ministries collects toys, clothes, household items and furniture for homeless and needy families. For donation pick-ups, call 919-274-2511 or 919-432-3323. Mail monetary donations to P.O. Box 26083, Raleigh, NC 27611.
Food pantry
The Point Church food pantry offers free groceries, a hot meal and clothing from 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays at 1503 Walnut St., Cary, and 1402 E. Williams St., Apex.
Send faith listings two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments