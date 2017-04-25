Arts Notes: April 26-29

Plays, artwork, films, comedy and live music in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville, plus what’s on stage at Booth Amphitheatre.
Cary Youth Voices
Cary Youth Voices performs “This is It” 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The choral review will feature Broadway and popular songs. The Cary High School a cappella group Green Eggs and Jam also will perform. Tickets: $5-$10. bit.ly/2oFtE2p, caryyouthvoices.org
All-4-One
The group All-4-One performs at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $16-$43. hollyspringsnc.us
Six String Presents
Concerts in the Six String Presents series are 8 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Ticket prices start at $20. sixstringpresents.com, thecarytheater.com
▪ Danielle Miraglia and John Shain: Friday, April 28.
▪ “Sirens of Spring” concert featuring Mama’s Black Sheep, Christine Havrilla and Naked Blue: Saturday, May 6.
▪ Free Planet Radio performs during a screening of the silent film “The General”: Friday, May 19.
▪ Chuck Brodsky and Wyatt Easterling: Friday, June 9.
▪ David LaMotte and Bill West: Friday, June 23.
▪ Cliff Eberhardt and Louise Mosrie: Friday, July 28.
▪ Roy Bookbinder and Doug MacLeod: Saturday, Sept. 9.
▪ Jonathan Byrd and Corin Raymond: Saturday, Dec. 9.
Halle exhibit
An art exhibit by Apex and Friendship high schools runs through Friday, April 28, at the Halle Cultural Arts Center, 237 N. Salem St., Apex. apexnc.org
Bond Park exhibit
An exhibit by Jarrett Burch runs May 1 through June 30 at Bond Park Community Center, 801 High House Road, Cary. townofcary.org
Carolina Puppet Theatre
The Carolina Puppet Theatre presents “The Gingerbread Man” at 11 a.m. May 2 and 16 at the Holly Springs Cultural Center, 300 W. Ballentine St. Tickets: $5 per person, free for children under age 1. hollyspringsnc.us
Hob Nob concerts
The band Tea Cup Gin opens the sixth annual Hob Nob series of jazz concerts at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Other scheduled performers are Yolanda Rabun, May 10; Mint Julep Jazz Band, May 17; Peter Lamb and the Wolves, May 24; and Marcus Anderson, May 31. Tickets: $5; $20 for all shows. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Cary Town band
The Cary Town band performs “May Day Daze” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. Free. carytownband.org
En Plein Air
Cary’s annual En Plein Air: Paint the Town event is 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 6, throughout downtown and on parks and greenways. townofcary.org
‘Mother Goose Comedy’
Storytellers to Go from Raleigh Little Theatre perform “A Mother Goose Comedy” at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Free; no registration. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, the performance is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Marketing for writers
The marketing program Write It: What’s Next? is 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The program is 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Music in the Library
Alice Osborn performs 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, the Joy Recorder Ensemble performs 3-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Meet the Artists
Meet New Yorker cartoonist Martha Gradisher 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, meet News&Observer editorial cartoonist Dwayne Powell from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, May 15, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
FM2FV concerts
The Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina concert series presents the band Pocket 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Children’s theater
The Paperhand Puppet Intervention performs at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. The performance is part of Cary’s Marvelous Music Family Series. Tickets: $8. 919-462-2055, bit.ly/1N2UNDm, bit.ly/2axyk3G, townofcary.org
Triangle Brass
Dress up as your favorite “Star Wars” or “Harry Potter” character for the “Soundtracks: John Williams’ Music from Star Wars and Harry Potter” concert Sunday, May 21, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The Triangle Brass and Youth Brass bands perform a joint concert at 5 p.m. Tickets: $9-$22; free for children 12 and under. bit.ly/2oqVfjV, boothamphitheatre.com, trianglebrass.org
Cary Arts Center
The exhibits “Lost Language” by Susan Brandeis and “Nature in Wool” by Ellen Jane Messina run through Sunday, May 21, at the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Cary Town Hall gallery
The exhibit “A Journey Through Colors” by Kyle Jerrett runs through Sunday, May 21, at Cary Town Hall, 316 N. Academy St. townofcary.org
Herb Young Center
The exhibit “Nature Appreciation” by Yun Soo-Hoo runs through Sunday, May 21, at the Herb Young Community Center, 101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary. 919-469-4069, townofcary.org
Gallery of Artists
The exhibit “Southwest Symmetry” runs through May 23 at Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. Works by Elda Hiser, watercolor; Diana Hrabosky, colored pencil; and Dona McNeill, ceramics, are featured. 919-462-2035, carygalleryofartists.org
Village Art Circle
The exhibit “Inter-Depend-Dance” by Jayne Walther runs through May 24 at Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130, Cary. 919-210-0398, villageartcircle.com
Movies by Moonlight
Ticket sales are underway for the annual Movies by Moonlight Series at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $5; free for children under 12. The series opens with a screening of the film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” rated PG-13, at dusk Friday, June 2. For information and a schedule of movies, go to boothamphitheatre.com. etix.com
Paul Simon concert
Paul Simon performs at 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway. Tickets: $49.50-$149.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Outdoor sculpture
Cary Visual Art’s ninth annual Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition is on display throughout town through June 15. For more about the featured sculptors and their works, go to bit.ly/1TuzGat. caryvisualart.org
Cary Senior Center
An exhibit by the Granpaparazzi Photography Club runs through June 17 at the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. townofcary.org
Art quilt show
The 13th annual international exhibit of art quilts, “ARTQUILTS: Respite,” runs through June 24 at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, Cary. paqa-south.org
John Mellencamp concert
Legendary rocker John Mellencamp performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Mellencamp’s Sad Clowns and Hillbillies tour also will feature performances by Emmylou Harris and Carlene Carter. Tickets: $45-$119.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Sturgill Simpson
Grammy-winning country artist Sturgill Simpson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Simpson recently won a Grammy for Best Country Album. Tickets: $39.75-49.75. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Comedy at Koka Booth
Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy perform “Jeff and Larry’s Backyard BBQ” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. Tickets: $49.50-$59.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2nFxPeo
2Cellos concert
Ticket sales are underway for the 2Cellos: The Score Tour concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. General admission tickets are $42.50; reserved seats and reserved table seats are $64.50. 800-514-3849, boothamphitheatre.com, etix.com
Comments