Business Notes: April 26

Local business news for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Restaurants & Spirits
Chatham Street Wine Market, 111 W. Chatham St., Cary, holds a free wine tasting 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 28. The Baguettaboutit food truck will be on site. chathamstreetwine.com, baguettaboutit
Calendar
The Cary Chamber of Commerce’s Eye Opener Breakfast is 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway. carychamber.com
After Hours with Wake County Leadership is 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at MacGregor Downs Country Club, 430 St. Andrews Lane, Cary. carychamber.com
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s Entrepreneurial Workshop is 7:30-10 a.m. Thursday, April 27, in Building 1 at Lenovo, 1009 Think Place, Morrisville. morrisvillechamber.org
In the Secret Garden, a fashion show fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Triangle, is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Peachy Keen clothing boutique, 250 Grande Heights Drive, Cary. Tickets: $20-$40; go to bit.ly/2ot4faV. thepeachykeen.com
The Apex Chamber of Commerce’s Women’s Networking Luncheon is noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Parkway, Cary. Van Eure, owner of the Angus Barn restaurant in Raleigh, is the guest speaker. apexchamber.com
The Wake Up Fuquay-Varina Breakfast is 8-9 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Triple Barrel Tavern, 2221 N. Grassland Drive, Fuquay-Varina. fuquay-varina.com
The Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce’s 70th anniversary Awards Banquet is 6-10 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Carrollock Farms, 6818 Kennebec Road, Willow Spring. Cost: $70 per person. For information and tickets, go to fuquay-varina.com.
National Small Business Week is April 30 to May 6. sba.gov/NSBW
The Economic Development Meeting is 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Cary Chamber of Commerce, 307 N. Academy St. carychamber.com
Networking Today - Apex launches its series of weekly meetings at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Capital Financial Advisory Building in Scott’s Mill, 1500 Town Side Drive. facebook.com/NTApex
The Morrisville Chamber of Commerce’s next KNOW Luncheon is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Brier Creek Country Club, 9400 Club Hill Drive, Raleigh. Panelists will discuss “Win-Lose to Win-Win: Advocating for a Better You.” To register, go to morrisvillechamber.org.
Morrisville Chamber of Commerce is seeking volunteers for its annual Chamber Day of Service 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 17. Registration due May 10; go to morrisvillechamber.org.
Careers
Railinc Corp. in Cary has hired Jennifer Collins as product support specialist and Daniel Miles as IT support specialist II. The company promoted Mark Aldenderfer to product manager.
Kudos
S&A Communications in Cary recently won seven Hermes Creative Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals.
Comments