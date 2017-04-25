Club Notes: April 26-29

This week’s local club, organization and support group meetings in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Wednesday
Rotary clubs
▪ The Downtown Fuquay-Varina Rotary Club meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the former Stephen’s Hardware building, 405 Broad St. 919-662-7119
▪ The Apex Rotary Club meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 1201 Haddon Hall Drive, Apex. 919-387-1040
▪ The Rotary Club of Fuquay-Varina meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Golden Corral restaurant, 1420 E. Broad St. fuquayvarinarotary.org
▪ Cary-Kildaire Rotary Club meets at 6:15 p.m. Thursdays at the Matthews House, 317 W. Chatham St., Cary. cary-kildairerotaryclub.org
▪ The Cary-Page Rotary Club meets at 7 a.m. Fridays at Woodland Terrace, 300 Kildaire Woods Drive. carypagerotary.org
Toastmasters
▪ The Perimeter Park Toastmasters meet at noon every other Wednesday at the United Way office, 2400 Perimeter Park Drive, Suite 150, Morrisville. perimeterpark.toastmastersclubs.org
▪ The Heart of Cary Toastmasters meets 7-8 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesday of the month in the second-floor meeting room of the Cary Arts Center, 101 Dry Ave.
▪ The Techtalk Toastmasters Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays at NetApp Building Two, 7301 Kit Creek Road, Research Triangle Park. techtalk.toastmastersclubs.org
Cary XYZ Club
The Cary XYZ Club meets at 10 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month in the ballroom of the Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. 919-467-8332
Cary Photographic Artists
The Cary Photographic Artists meet at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Visitors welcome. caryphotographicartists.org
Carolina Veterans Support Group
The Carolina Veterans Support Group meets at 6:30 p.m. the last Wednesday of each month at Cary American Legion and Auxiliary Post 67, 8523 Chapel Hill Road, Cary.
Fuquay-Varina Arts Council
The Fuquay-Varina Arts Council meets the last Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at the Fuquay-Varina Arts Center, 123 E. Vance St. bit.ly/26xnoHx
Bingo
Fuquay-Varina American Legion Post 116 holds bingo games at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at 6400 Johnson Pond Road.
Apex Kiwanis Club
Apex Kiwanis Club meets 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. most Wednesdays at Anna’s Pizzeria, 100 N. Salem St. apexkiwanis.org
Thursday
NAMI support groups
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Wake County holds free Family Support Groups for family members and friends of people with mental illnesses at 7 p.m. the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St., Cary. For information: 828-772-1745, judydehavi@gmail.com, nami-wake.org.
Triangle hypnotists
The Triangle Chapter of the National Guild of Hypnotists meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. the fourth Thursday of the month at various locations. For information: 919-590-9545, ImagineThatHypnosis@gmail.com. nchypnotist.com
TOPS in Cary
Take Off Pounds Sensibly meets at 9 a.m. Thursdays at Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, 110 SE Maynard Road, Cary. 919-460-7522
Bridge group
Bridge players meet from noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays at the Fuquay-Varina Community Center, 820 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina. 919-552-1430
VFW Post 7383
The VFW holds bingo games Thursdays at 522 Reedy Creek Road, Cary. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Cary Cross Trailers
The Cary Cross Trailers Square Dance Club meets 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall at Cary United Methodist Church, 117 S. Academy St. carycrosstrailers.org
