Community Notes: April 26-29

Upcoming events in Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs and Morrisville.
Hemlock Bluffs
Stevens Nature Center holds activities at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve, 2616 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Advance registration is required. For information, call 919-387-5980.
Discovery Days Mini-Camp: Going Off the Grid (ages 8-12): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 26-28. Cost: $54 residents, $68 nonresidents.
Volunteer Workday: Trail Maintenance (ages 16 and up): 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29. Free.
Young Ecologists: Sunset Exploration (ages 10-13): 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Discovery Days Mini-Camp: Where Wild Things Are (ages 5-7): 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 1-3. Cost: $54 residents, $68 nonresidents.
Silver Naturalists: Umstead Park in the Springtime (ages 55 an up): 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 2. Cost: $5 residents, $7 nonresidents.
Eco-Express: Searching Wetlands (ages 8-12):10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 4. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Adult Nature Programs: Birdwatching Made Easy (ages 16 and up): 9-10:30 a.m. Satuarday, May 6. Cost: $6 residents, $8 nonresidents.
Eco-Explorers: Stream Life (age 7-10): 2-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Curiosity Club: Growing Gardens (ages 5-8): 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Kids Fun Days: Searching Swift Creek (ages 5-8): 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 9. Cost: $12 residents, $16 nonresidents.
Lifelong Learning
The Wake County Public School System is offering the following classes through its Lifelong Learning Program. To register: wcpss.net/adult-edu. 919-694-0559
Athens Drive High School
Fun in the Kitchen: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 18 to June 8. $95.
Electrical Contractor’s Exam Preparation: 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 22-July 27. $290.
American Red Cross Adult CPR/AED/Pediatric: 6:30-9 p.m. May 23-25. $110.
Songwriting: 7-8:30 p.m. May 24-31. $55.
Esperanto Language and Culture Part 1: 6:30-9 p.m. May 25-July 27. $100.
Business Foresight Summer Camp: 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 25 to June 8. $125.
A Blueprint for the Life of Your Dreams: 6:30-9 p.m. June 1-29. $125.
Math Foundations for Success: 7:30-9 p.m. June 8. $30.
Reedy Creek Middle School
Beginning Tai Chi: 7-8:15 p.m. May 23 to June 27. $90.
Google Tools for Beginners: 7-9 p.m. May 23 to June 13. $90.
Line Dance Fitness: 6:30-7:30 p.m. June 1-July 27. $55.
Memory Books 101: 7-8:30 p.m. June 5-July 17. $75.
Pronounce and Speak English with Confidence: 6:30-8:30 p.m. June 6-27. $145.
Math Foundations for Success: 7:30-9 p.m. June 7. $30.
Heartsaver First Aid: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 15. $68.
Pet Psychology
Find out what your pet is thinking at the Pet Psychology class 7-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. The program will focus on dogs and cats. Registration requested.919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, the program is 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Race for the Cure
The 21st annual 5K run/walk Race for the Cure is Saturday, May 6, at the Frontier Research Triangle Park, Durham. For information and to register, go to komennctc.org.
Herbfest
The eighth annual Herbfest is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop, downtown Cary. The event will feature food trucks, a bake sale, silent auction, butterfly release, plant sale, children’s activities and arts and crafts. Free admission. Rain or shine. friendsofpagewalker.org, townofcary.org
PeakFest
Apex’s annual downtown PeakFest celebration is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, on Salem Street. The arts and crafts festival will feature live music, food vendors and children’s activities. Free admission. apexpeakfest.com
Astrology program
Learn what the stars have in store for you at the Introduction to Astrology program 3-4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
In Cary, the program is 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
Locally Made Market
The Locally Made Market is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Mayton Inn, 301 S. Academy St., Cary. More than 20 vendors will be featured. Free admission. locallymademarket.com
Back to college
The program Returning to College: A Crash Course for Nontraditional Students is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
The program is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Scholarship applications
Applications are being accepted through May 9 for the annual Friends of the Page-Walker Scholarship. The $1,000 award will be presented June 7 to a high school senior in Cary who has been accepted to attend a college or university. For information, go to friendsofpagewalker.org.
Rabies clinic
A rabies vaccination clinic for dogs and cats is 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13, at Sugg Farm at Bass Lake, 2401 Grigsby Ave., Holly Springs. Cost: $5 per vaccination, $25 per microchip; cash only. bit.ly/2pgdtsy
TurtleFest
Check out the turtles and other live creatures at TurtleFest 1-4 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at Bass Lake Park, 900 Bass Lake Road, Holly Springs. Free. The event also will feature a student art contest, children’s activities and talks with wildlife experts. bit.ly/1Os9ECv
Meet a vet
Children and their families can meet a local veterinarian 2-3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive, Apex. Live animals also will be on site. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
