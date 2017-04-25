Daybook: April 26-29

A day-by-day calendar of free events and fundraisers for Apex, Cary, Fuquay-Varina, Morrisville and Holly Springs.
Thursday
Live at Lunch
Jazz pianist and singer Ariel Pocock performs at 11:30 a.m. at Fidelity Bank Plaza, 100 W. Chatham St., Cary. The free event is part of the town’s downtown Live at Lunch series. bit.ly/2mtDrYN, townofcary.org
Senior Afternoon Series
The Senior Afternoon Series screens the documentary “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” at 2 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5; $4 for seniors.
Later, the theater shows the film at 7 p.m. and “Dying Laughing” at 9 p.m. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
FM2FV concert
The Band of Oz performs 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Follow Me to Fuquay-Varina concert series in Centennial Square, 102 N. Main St. Free. fuquay-varina.org, bit.ly/2d5N33g
Friday
Finally Friday Apex
Live music, children’s activities and restaurant specials are featured 5-8 p.m. downtown during Finally Friday Apex. bit.ly/2oSFDsN, apexdowntown.com
Wine Walk
The next Wine Walk for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund is 5-8 p.m. at Waverly Place shopping center, 2001 Kildaire Farm Road, Cary. Cost: $10. Wine samples and special promotions will be available at participating merchants. waverlycary.com
Final Friday
The Cary Art Loop’s monthly Final Friday art walk showcases arts and culture from 6-9 p.m. Receptions, food trucks and live performances will be featured at select venues. caryartloop.org, townofcary.org
Receptions
▪ 5-7 p.m. Cary Senior Center, 120 Maury O’Dell Place. Exhibit by the Granpaparazzi Photography Club.
▪ 6-8 p.m. Page-Walker Arts and History Center, 119 Ambassador Loop. Exhibit “ARTQUILTS: Respite.”
▪ 6-9 p.m. Cary Gallery of Artists, 200 S. Academy St. Exhibit “Southwest Symmetry.”
▪ 6-9 p.m. Village Art Circle, 200 S. Academy St., Suite 130. Exhibit “Inter-Depend-Dance.”
Saturday
Spring Daze
The 24th annual Spring Daze arts and crafts festival is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Bond Park, 801 High House Road. Free admission. The event will feature more than 170 arts and crafts vendors, performances, food vendors and Cary’s annual Earth Day Celebration. bit.ly/2nhNOPP, townofcary.org
SPCA fundraiser
The annual SPCA K9-3K Dog Walk and Woofstock is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary. The event, a fundraiser for the SPCA of Wake County, will feature live music, pet contests, beer and wine, food trucks and activities for both people and their pets. Cost: $15-$35. boothamphitheatre.com, bit.ly/2ldaNcG, bit.ly/2lLX2zo
Blood drive
A blood drive for the American Red Cross is 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Mt. Zion Church Cary, 316 Allen Lewis Drive.
Think Apex
The Think Apex volunteer day of service features various activities throughout town. Registration required. For information: bit.ly/2pgljlQ, thinkapex.biz/think-apex-day, apexnc.org.
March of Dimes
The March of Dimes’ annual Triangle March for Babies Walk and 5K is 10 a.m. at Perimeter Park, 3005 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville. bit.ly/2jQZ1DP
Spring fair
The Fuquay-Varina Middle School Spring Vendor Fair is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gym at the school, 109 N. Ennis St.
Strawberry festival
The Brew ‘n’ Choo Strawberry Festival is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at New Hope Valley Railway, 3900 Bonsal Road, New Hill. The event will feature train rides, craft beers, local wine, food and live music. Tickets: 0-$12. TriangleTrain.com
‘Star Wars’ Fest
Celebrate “Star Wars” and reading at the “Star Wars” Fest 10:30 a.m. at West Regional Library, 4000 Louis Stephens Drive, Cary. Free. Watch “Lego Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles.” Crafts, activities, snacks and books also will be featured. Registration requested. 919-463-8500, bit.ly/1qCRI2x
In Apex, the “Star Wars” fun begins at 2 p.m. at Eva Perry Regional Library, 2100 Shepherd’s Vineyard Drive. Registration requested. 919-387-2100, bit.ly/28JmtKu
Teen Day
Take the Drive Wise Course Challenge, listen to music and eat pizza 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Teen Day Fuquay in South Park, 900 S. Main St. Free. Sponsored by the Fuquay-Varina Police Department. teendayfuquay.com
Fishing derby
The Special Needs Fishing Derby is 9-11 a.m. at Seagroves Park Pond, 201 Parkfield Drive, Apex. Free; advance registration required. The event is open to all ages; wheelchairs are welcome. Rain or shine. For information: apexnc.org/fishingderby.
‘Dying Laughing’
The documentary “Dying Laughing” screens at 7 p.m. and “In Search of Israeli Cuisine” shows at 9 p.m. at The Cary theater, 122 E. Chatham St. Cost: $5 per showing. 919-462-2055, thecarytheater.com
Farmers markets
▪ The Apex Farmers Market, 220 N. Salem St., is open 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. apexfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Cary Downtown Farmers Market is open 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 135 W. Chatham St. Rain or shine. caryfarmersmarket.com
▪ The Western Wake Farmers Market is open 9:30 a.m. to noon at 260 Town Hall Drive, Morrisville. bit.ly/2gZ0iUu
Send calendar items two weeks in advance to carynews@newsobserver.com.
Comments