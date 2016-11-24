Frances Young Burns

Frances Burns, 83, passed away Saturday, November 5, 2016 at Transitions LifeCare Hospice Home. A resident of Cary, NC for close to 50 years.
Frances was born March 5, 1933, to the late H. Emerson and Viola Young in Danville, VA. She met her husband, James Milton Burns in Pittsylvania County and they were married in 1952, and had a large family of 6 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James M. Burns, grandson, Brandon Ferrell, and brothers: Herbert, Lawrence, Willard and Hughes Young. She had a deep bond with her surviving sisters; Clara Durham, Birdie Brown, Barbara Burn and Cornelia Nesmith. She is survived by a loving and supportive family, her children: Patricia Ferrell (Larry), Sandy Quinlivan (Ed), Jimmy Burns (Carol), Lisa Burns, and Leslie Cook (Donnie), David Burns (Kim), 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a constant thread that brought her large family together with her southern cooking and open door. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2016 at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to the family and you may read the full obituary at <a href="http://www.brownwynne.com" target="_new">www.brownwynne.com</a>
Comments