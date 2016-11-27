On November 7, 2016, God called our Mom home. Through poet, Heath Maybin, she left us these words.
Who I am?
Hello, I am Mary Lib Trent and a Mother of three Bobbie, Michelle and Baby Elizabeth.
My girls are my rocks and have made me strong.
They are the reason I have lived so long.
I am a teacher who tried to teach kids the right way.
Funny thing is . . I still have students who call me today.
I am a Traveler of God’s beautiful world.
I would do it all over again, I am a traveling girl.
I have one more journey that is set in place,
To go see God’s smiling face.
So don’t be sad and don’t be down.
For I am Mary Lib Trent and I am wearing a Golden Crown.
Born Mary Elizabeth Slate on November 13, 1923 to Elizabeth Gardner Foust of Reidsville, NC. Deceased November 7, 2016 in Playa Del Carmen, Mexico. She is the widow of Edgar B Trent, Jr. of Madison, NC. She is survived by daughters Barbara Secrest Nelson, Michelle Trent Ford/spouse Joseph. And, her beloved grandchildren Amber Elizabeth Oles and Brandon. Son-in-law Mike Nelson and daughter Kim. She loved her very special adopted great grandchildren, Jace David, Kamryn and Kajan Crawford of San Ignacio, Belize, sons of Neikesha and Jamaal Crawford.. Post teaching thousands of children for over thirty years . She continued her love of children and learning at the North Carolina Museum of Art, where Mary Lib was a Docent Emeritus and wrote the foundations of the docent guide, “Spotlight”. A memorial to her will be placed the gardens she so loved at the museum. A Celebration of her Blessed Life will be held at TwinOaks in Rutherfordton, North Carolina beginning at 6:00 PM on November 22, 2016. And in Cary, North Carolina at 1st United Methodist Church (Log Cabin) at 4:00 PM on December 2, 2016.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in her name to Rutherford County Schools Education Foundation,Backpack Program: Mary S Trent attention Kevin Bradley, 382 W Main Street, Forest City, NC.
