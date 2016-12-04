Claude B. Tyson, Jr.

C.B. Tyson, Jr. was born in Roseboro, NC on September 12, 1920. He is survived by his wife, Charlotte P. Tyson; sons, Claude B. Tyson, III (Laurie) and Joseph Blair Tyson (Mary); daughter, Charlotte Kimerly Tyson; sister, Ann Tyson Turlington; and three granddaughters, Grace, Eva and Claire Tyson; and preceded in death by his son, Kip Frederick Tyson and sister, Clarice Tyson Davis. C.B. received his B.S. degree from Wake Forest University, then served as a Naval Lieutenant Commander from 1942 to 1946 on a Destroyer Escort. He married his wife in 1952 and enjoyed a successful 33 year career with Lederle Laboratories in pharmaceutical sales management. This career took his family from Durham to New York to Michigan, then back to Cary, NC where they settled in 1969. After receiving numerous sales achievement awards, C.B. retired and spent a few years traveling with Charlotte across the US before embarking on a second career as Sales Manager for Southern Shows for the next 20 years. He finally retired at the age of 86.
C.B. enjoyed flying small planes, camping, water skiing and boating. He was an avid runner for 40 years, participating in numerous 5K races and two half marathons. He was a devout Christian and served his church as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He was also a member of the Rotary Club and served as a Board Member for the Raleigh HBA. C.B. never knew a stranger and was an inspiration to so many for his positive, humorous and generous nature. He will be sorely missed.
The Funeral Service was held at Westwood Baptist Church in Cary on November 18, followed by a private military graveside service at the Roseboro Cemetery.
