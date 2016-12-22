Pauline A. (Zoeller) Smith, 90, Cary, NC, formerly of West Lawn, PA passed away December 11, 2016.
Her husband, Jack C. Smith, died September 26, 1990. Born in Furth, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Betty (Ackerman) Zoeller.
Pauline is survived by her son Jack Smith and his wife Bridget of Cary; and her daughter Trudy Parks and her husband Bill of Centre Hall, PA; three grandchildren, Chad Burns, Jennifer Carfano, Patrick Smith; and six great-grandchildren.
Her service will be private. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneral <a href="http://homes.com" target="_new">homes.com</a>
