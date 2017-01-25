Lillian G. Arata

Beloved mother of Ralph J. Arata, Jr and Geoffrey W. Arata. Lillian also leaves behind a daughter-in-law Susan and 5 grandchildren being Caroline, Rachel, Gregory, Mark and Vincent. Lillian is rejoining her beloved husband Ralph at St Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary where the Aratas have a columbarium. Lillian was born in East Islip, NY. She was the daughter of Marie & John Gruninger. She attended Bishops HS in Brooklyn NY and then Virginia Women's Academy (2 years). Lillian was a high energy and focused woman living in a time when the opportunities for women were limited vs. today. However, she rose to the position of executive administrator for the VP of US Rubber Co in NYC. She met her husband (Ralph Sr.) while there. Ralph & Lillian relocated to Cary, NC in 1978 where they resided. Lillian moved to the Chicago area in late 2011 where she was close to her sons until her recent death.
