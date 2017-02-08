Petra Gomez Green, 81, is resting in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ after a courageous battle with cancer. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. Pat was born in Laredo, TX to the late Jose M. Gomez and Martina Medina Gomez. After growing up in San Antonio, TX, Pat earned a Licensed Practical Nurse degree and was a nurse in her early career, the perfect outlet for her caring nature. While raising her close-knit family of six children in Cary, she worked at AMP, Inc. then went on to retire from Bristol-Myers Squibb. She was a devoted and faithful member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church for over forty years. Her house was open to everyone and her mothering extended to her siblings, her children’s and grandchildren’s friends, neighbors, church members and anyone needing a surrogate family. Pat is survived by: son, Roy Green Jr.; five daughters, Tina Poole (Wallace McElwee), Betty Young, Terri Fowler, Brenda Green, Debbie Mostek (Tony); five grandchildren, Heather Blake, Amanda Young, Ryan Young, Travis Fowler, Matt Fowler; two great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Ester Tristan, Helen Pacheco, Al Gomez and Roy Gomez. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her life-long husband, Roy Green Sr., and her beloved sisters and brother, Anita Vuncannon, Josie Salazar and Jose Gomez Jr. The family will receive friends Sunday, February 5 from 3-6 pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home in Cary. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 1:00 PM Monday, February 6 at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Cary, NC. A Rite of Christian burial will follow at Montlawn Memorial Park, Raleigh, NC. Flowers are welcome or consider a memorial contribution to St. Michael’s. Arrangements for the Green family are under the care of Brown-Wynne Cary. Online condolences may be made at <a href="http://www.brownwynnecary.com" target="_new">www.brownwynnecary.com</a>
Comments