Nancy Williams Callaway, age 86, completed her adventure through the circle of life on February 20, 2017. The adventure began in Davenport, Iowa born to parents Wayne and Carolyn Williams in 1930, but she spent her formative years in Belleville, Illinois which she considered her home town. She attended Duke University while in her late teens and graduated with a degree in Fine Arts from UNC-G while in her late forties. Nan, as known to her friends, loved golf and was active in the Ladies Golf Association at Forest Oaks Country Club while she lived in Greensboro and enjoyed her outings in Cary after moving to this area in 1999. She relished her new found practice of Tai Chi which she undertook in her eighties and missed her instructor Norma Ferrell, along with her fellow practitioners as well as her friends at Rex Wellness Center, even as her physical capabilities diminished. Nan truly enjoyed her many friends and neighbors. The family thanks each of them for their unconditional care and support. Nan never met a plant that didn’t like her and had an eye of an artist for color, placement and scale for landscaping or interior design. She is survived by her husband of 66 years Paul and sons Paul Jr. of Summerfield, Mark of Cary and Clay of Raleigh, Granddaughter Lindsay and husband Brock of Asheville and Grandsons Reece and Jeffery of Summerfield. Also, brother Clay Williams and wife Ginny of Belleville, IL along with three nieces, Clare, Lindy and Carey, one nephew Wayne and their families. Per Nan’s wishes, there will be no memorial services, so celebrate spring and plant a seed in her honor. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army at P.O. Box 27584 Raleigh, NC 27611and Transitions Lifecare at 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607. Arrangements for the Callaway family are under the care of Brown-Wynne Cary. Online condolences may be made at
