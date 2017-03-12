Renate Thompson

Renate H Thompson, 87, died March 2, 2017 at Transitions HospiceCare in Raleigh.
Renate was preceded in death by her husband, B.E. Thompson Jr. She is survived by her children, Wolfgang Haddon, Gisela Fleming, Werner Haddon, Ingrid Haddon, and Eric Haddon (Teri), step sons B.E Thompson III and Mitchell Thompson (Belinda); 12 grandchildren and 3 great children; and her sister Imgard Keller.
Renate was an active member and leader in her church; she also enjoyed theater, musicals, operas, and symphonic events. She held multiple positions for the following organizations: Page Walker, CCCC, Dorcas Ministries, and the Raleigh and local German stamp clubs. Renate was a very active and generous volunteer assisting many families in need. She was the family leader who was well respected by friends and family.
A memorial service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Raleigh, 3313 Wade Avenue, Raleigh on Sunday March 12, 2017 at 2:00 PM; reception to follow the service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to UUFR or Transitions HospiceCare.
Comments