On the afternoon of Mar 24, 2017, Darline Gibson Conley passed peacefully while in loving care of staff at Woodland Terrace, Cary, NC. Born Nov 10, 1928, in Wellsville, MO, Darline married J. D. Conley April 14, 1951. J.D.'s work took them from MO to PA to MI then to Fulton, MO, with many special, lifelong friendships formed along the way.
The role of wife, mother, secretary, and faithful Methodist were central to her daily life. Darline shared her gift of hospitality along her journey, especially at church functions. It brought her great joy to share with others the fruits of her candy making, baking and cake decorating efforts. However, the role of grandmother was her greatest joy, and relocating to the Apex-Cary area after her husband's death brought her nearer to family. Darline is preceded in death by her parents, Irene and Champ Gibson, and husband, J.D. Conley. She is survived by son, Jeff Conley (Melissa) of Apex, grandsons, Ryan Conley and Sean Conley of Cary, mother of grandsons, Cheryl Randecker (Rick) of Cary, and half-brother, Bob Pew (Sue) of Copperhill, TN.
According to her wish to benefit medical science, Darline's body was donated to Elon Anatomical Gift Program. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, Cary, NC, May 16, 2017 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church with Appalachian Service Project in the memo line or to The Alzheimer Association.
