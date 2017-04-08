Edna M. Long, age 96, died Sunday afternoon, April 2, 2017 at Glenaire Retirement Community in Cary. She was born August 15, 1920 in Warren County, NC the daughter of the late Henry Carroll and Jane (Limer) Montgomery. She is a graduate of Louisburg College and East Carolina Teachers College. On February 21, 1945 she married Mendall H. Long in Warrenton, NC. She was a school teacher for several years in North Carolina and remembered by many of her students as an excellent teacher. She was a caring homemaker, mother, grandmother and faithful member of Cary Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, and survived by her son Henry M. Long and wife Mary of Wilson, NC, daughter, Margaret L. Miller and husband Dale of Charlotte, NC grandsons, Jonathan, Phillip and wife Natalie, granddaughter Jennifer and five great grandchildren, Tanner, Emma, Christopher, Raegan Joy, and Carter. Services will be held on Monday, April 10, 2017 at 2:00 at Glenaire Retirement Community Chapel in Cary, NC. In lieu of flowers contribution can be made to The Presbyterian Homes Foundation, Inc. 2109 Sandy Ridge Rd., Colfax, NC 27235 or charity of your choice. Arrangements for the Long family are under the care of Brown-Wynne Cary. Online condolences may be made at <a href="http://www.brownwynnecary.com" target="_new">www.brownwynnecary.com</a>
