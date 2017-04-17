Mary Elizabeth Rabenius

Mary (Mae) Elizabeth (Robinson) Rabenius was born in Woburn, MA on July 3, 1929. From an early age, Mae’s passion was sewing. She graduated from Vesper George School of Art with a degree in fashion and worked for five years as a children’s clothing designer in Boston and New York until her marriage to Robert Oscar Rabenius on May 7, 1955. Mae was dedicated to her family and community and gave generously of her time and talent knitting prayer shawls, blankets, and baby hats, making quilts for hospitals, and serving the community through women’s ministries.
Mae is survived by her daughter Diane Kent (husband Mike), sons David and John Rabenius, and daughter Mary Anne Kuhn (husband Gary); grandchildren David and Elizabeth Kent, and Steven and Trevor Kuhn. Mae is also survived by her brother Roland Robinson, sister Martha Baldwin, sisters-in-law Helen Broms, Elaine Rabenius and Marianne Robinson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and brother, Harry Robinson.
Donations in her honor may be made to Apex United Methodist Church.
Comments