Bertha “Bertie” Pleasants Daniel passed away on April 15, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. A Cary native, she was the daughter of Alphius Harrison Pleasants and Ida Cook Pleasants. She graduated from Cary High School in 1932 as the valedictorian of her class. She continued her education at State College (now NCSU) and The Raleigh School of Commerce. She retired from the NC Highway Commission (NCDOT) in 1979 after thirty plus years of service.
Bertha was preceded in death by Jeter E. Daniel, Sr., her husband of 32 years; nine brothers; six sisters; and multiple nieces and nephews. She is survived by her son, Jed E. Daniel, Jr., his wife, Jo and grandsons, Harrison and Carson; daughter, Anne Daniel Hailey and grandchildren Kim, Courtney, Arthur and Rebecca Hailey and Emily Daniel Hailey Stokes; three great grandchildren, Quinn Alderman, Gigi Stokes and Birdie Hailey; a special niece and Scrabble partner, Virginia Dare Jones; her “special girls” and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Although Bertha was a person of many talents and interests, her greatest love was for her family, church and community. Bertie was a gracious, generous Christian woman and southern lady. She personified selflessness and unconditional love for her family and friends, and always modeled a servant’s heart.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 18 from 6:00-8:00pm at Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, 200 SE Maynard Road, Cary. The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church in Cary, 117 S Academy St., Cary. A private interment service will be held at Raleigh Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Bertha’s memory to First United Methodist Church in Cary, The Salvation Army, or the charity of your choice.
Arrangements for the Daniel family are under the direction of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary. Online condolences may be made to www.brownwynnecary.org
I have fought the good fight, I finished the race, I have kept the faith. Timothy 4:7
