Lee (Chris) Dickerson Tankard, Jr.

Lee Dickerson Tankard, Jr. (Chris), 52, died Tuesday, April 18, 2017 after a strong & courageous battle with cancer.
Lee was born in Chapel Hill, NC and was raised in Washington, NC until moving to Raleigh for college.
He was the owner of Tankard Auto and Truck Service for over 25 years. Lee loved fishing, cheering on the tar heels, and spending time with family and friends on Harkers Island.
Lee is survived by his wife of 27 years, Cheryl Rauf Tankard, daughter, Ashley Tankard Nelson & husband Dusten of Harkers Island. Father Lee Tankard Sr, and step mother Mary of Bath, NC, brothers John Tankard & Alston Tankard (Lisa)of Washington, sisters Louise Warenda (Joe) of Raleigh, & Elizabeth Edmondson (Elijah) of Greenville. He was predeceased by his mother, Mary Long Daniel Beasley, and Grandmother Isabelle Gibbs Williamson.
The family will be holding a private service off the coast per Lee's wishes at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations to be made to the Wake County SPCA, or North Carolina Coastal Federation.
