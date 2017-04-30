Vann Andrews Jorgensen, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, died peacefully at Heartfields at Cary on Monday, April 17, 2017. She was 85 years old.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jack; daughter Holly and her husband Wes; daughter Amy and two grandchildren, Jenna and Jake.
Vann enjoyed singing, poetry, musicals (especially those with Julie Andrews), and bible study. She always started the day with a cheerful greeting and a warm smile. She truly loved being a mother and grandmother and spending time with family.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heartfields at Cary for the loving, compassionate care they provide.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Anyone wishing to honor Vann may do so by making a contribution to Transitions Lifecare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Comments