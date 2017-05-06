Florence Louise Trano Juliana, 99, passed away on April 30 at Brookdale McArthur Assisted Living after a yearlong illness. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Dilts and her husband, Frank William Juliana. Florence was born to Florence and Charles Trano and was raised in Scotch Plains, NJ. She graduated from Scotch Palins-Fanwood High School in 1936. Prior to her marriage to Frank in 1944, she supported her family with her job as a book-keeper. In fact, all the way up to her last shopping trips, she could still add the totals in her head at the cash register. She enjoyed gardening, loved animals, and has always been an active volunteer at her church. Florence moved to Cary in 1988 to be near her children where she attended the First United Methodist Church of Cary.
She leaves behind her two children, her daughter, Helen Louise Kaye and husband, Bryce, and her son, Robert William Juliana and his wife, Cayla, all of Cary. She has two grandchildren, Christopher Donaldson and his wife, Jen, and Heather Kaye McKinney and her husband, Devin, all of Greensboro; a step-grandson, David Millard and his wife, Megan, of Morrisville; and two great grandsons, Alec and Andrew Donaldson, also of Greensboro.
A celebration of her life was held at the First United Methodist Church of Cary. She was laid to rest beside her late husband, Frank, in Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Dorcas Ministries or Transitions LifeCare would be welcomed. Condolences may be made online at www.Brown WynneCary.com
