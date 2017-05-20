Peggy Frick, age 85, of Cary, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Peggy's journey began in Jonesboro Il where she was born, August 15, 1931. Before moving to North Carolina late in her life, Peggy lived her her childhood years in Southern IL. Then, as an 18 year old determined young woman, she moved to the Chicago area soon after her high school graduation, where she took on her first job at Illinois Bell. It wasn’t long until that "lucky” Friday the 13th, when she met her soon-to-be husband, Robert Brankin (deceased). They resided in Chicago, Illinois where they raised their children, Gayle (Dan), Lynne Kondor and Robert (Mary). Peggy and Bob shared their life in marriage for 25 years, building a rich circle of lifelong friends before his death. After Bob’s passing, Peggy found a companion in Eddie Arendt (deceased) and Peggy's marriage to Ed joined their two families. Peggy was also a dedicated and loyal employee of Jewel-Osco and the I.B.E.W. Local 134, where she was an Executive Assistant. Throughout her life, she enjoyed dancing, gardening, and exploring numerous Arts and Crafts. Peggy was a proud mother and cherished and beloved Grandmother to Ryan Kondor, Nick Kondor, Connor Brankin and Meaghan Brankin. She was a fond Aunt and Cousin to many. And, to all that knew and loved her, she was immediately your friend for life; a kind and gentle soul who was truly genuine and gracious. She may be gone from this Earth but never forgotten. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Heart Association www.heart.org
and Hospice www.nhpco.org
in Peggy's honor are appreciated.
A private family service will be held in Peggy's southern IL hometown this summer. Remembrances of Peggy can be found and shared at: cremationsocietync.com
Comments