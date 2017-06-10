Mildred Rose Shafer, 91, of Cary passed away on Thursday, June 1. She was born in Bridgeport, CT to the late William and Rose Shafer. After graduating Warren Harding High School, she had successful careers with both General Electric and CBS. Mildred was a sweet, gentle and unassuming woman, who will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her brother William, and sisters Eleanor and Anne. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Joanne, Catherine, Ellen, Thomas, John, Daniel, Mark, Kathryn and their families.
Her family would especially like to thank Pam and Richard Wilson, whose friendship, care and love Mildred treasured. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Stephanie and Tiara from BrightStar and Tanya from Transitions LifeCare.
A private service will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church, Apex, NC, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 200 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607.
Arrangements are under the care of Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 200 SE Maynard Rd. Cary, NC 27511.
