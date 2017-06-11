Loretta McMillan Hogan, 83, passed away on June 3, 2017. She was born to the late Fred McMillan and Mary McMillan on July 13, 1933 in Lenoir, North Carolina.
Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 34 years & whom he always called "his angel", Max Hogan, daughter, Elaine Erwin and husband, Alan, step-sons; Lyle Hogan and Stuart Hogan, sisters; Gail Girdley, Linda Story, and three grandchildren; Jonathan, Joseph, and Conor. She was preceded in death by brothers; Wayne McMillan, Wilfred McMillan and sister, Mazaleen Bowman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, June 5, 2017 at 2:30 p.m., Raleigh Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel ,7501 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. Entombment will immediately follow. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.MitchellatRMP.com
Comments