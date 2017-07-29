Maryellen S. Quigley

Quigley, Maryellen (Schiavone) of Cary, formerly of Wellesley, MA. Died July 22, 2017 at age 72. Beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. H. Arthur Quigley. Devoted mother of Alexander Quigley and his wife, Ashley, of Durham. Loving grandmother of Aidan, Harper, Maeve, and Evan Quigley. Dear sister of Patricia MacDonald and husband, Daniel A. MacDonald, of Naples, FL. Aunt of Pierce Davis and Taylor Davis, both formerly of Wellesley, MA. A funeral mass will be held in the Rosary Convent, 1 Rosary Drive, Watertown, MA, on Saturday, July 29 at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends welcomed. Interment at Newton Cemetery. For guestbook & complete obituary, visit www.macdonaldrockwell.com.
