Richard Allen Suggs, “Dick,” passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family after a short battle with cancer. He was born in Gastonia, NC, son of William Hugh and Ruth Beam Suggs, long time proprietors of Suggs Dairy Farm. Dick graduated from Belmont High School and Clemson University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Economics. After a 20-year career with the Federal Land Bank, he moved to Cary, NC in 1991 and became a substitute teacher and football and softball coach for Wake County Schools. He enjoyed working with students at Cary High School and at East Cary, West Cary and Reedy Creek middle schools. Dick is survived by his wife of 26 years, Jean Rankin Suggs, daughter Melanie Lail (Don) of Charlotte, step-sons Kurt Glendenning (Susan) of Cary and Chris Glendenning (Tracey) of Wilmington, step-daughter Ann Whelan (Tim) of Mooresville, and grandchildren Tori, Erin and Katie Lail, Clarke and Kelly Glendenning, Jake Whelan, and Jimmy Glendenning. He is also survived by his brothers Len Suggs (Dean) and Dan Suggs (Louisa), and sister Donna Howell (Larry) all of Gastonia, and by many loving nieces and nephews. Dick was an avid sports fan, especially of Clemson football and baseball. A stand-out high school athlete, he was inducted into the Belmont High School Hall of Fame in 2013. Dick went on to play baseball for Clemson and had the honor of playing in the College World Series in 1959. He was an active member of Westwood Baptist Church in Cary. A memorial service will be held at Westwood Baptist Church at 2:00pm on Sunday September 3, 2017 with reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Transitions Life Care and Westwood Baptist Church.
