Alice Harris Agapion passed away peacefully on November 17, 2017, surrounded by her loving family. She was the best wife, mother, sister, grandmother, cousin, aunt and friend we could have wished for. Our hearts are broken.Alice, or “Aliki” to her family and many of her dearest friends, was born July 20, 1936, in Fayetteville, NC. She was the daughter of Eleni and Demetrios Theoharis, both originally of Greece, and the sister of Roie, Ted and Christina. She married Stephen Agapion on February 8, 1959, and they shared a full, happy life together for more than 58 years.Alice grew up in Fayetteville, where her extended family, including many cousins, was a part of her daily life. A more close-knit family you will not find. Family was extremely important to Alice throughout her life, and she was also loyal to many lifelong friends.Alice met Steve as a teenager, and they reconnected when he was stationed at Fort Bragg. When he asked her for a date, she knew he was an officer and happily said yes, but asked him if he had a car. Fortunately, he met her standards and it was the beginning of a long and wonderful relationship. To this day, Steve says she was the most beautiful Greek girl in North Carolina, and we all know that she was beautiful inside and out.Alice and Steve had four children: Elaine, Danny, Ashley and Michelle. They gave her 10 grandchildren, whom she adored, and the feeling was mutual. We all loved her and appreciate her example of putting family first, which has shaped our lives.Alice and Steve moved to Raleigh in 1960, to Greensboro in 1961, back to Raleigh in 1969 and to Cary in 1970, where they built a home in MacGregor Downs and joined the country club there. Alice played tennis with the MacLobbers and golf with the MacDuffers for decades. She was still actively playing golf.The Greek Orthodox Church was an important part of Alice’s entire life. She was an active member of Holy Trinity in Raleigh since 1970. She served as president, treasurer and in other positions of the Ladies Philoptochos Society, a philanthropic organization, for almost 60 years. She baked pastries for the annual Raleigh Greek Festival and served as a volunteer. She was active in The Friends of Greek Art, a volunteer group affiliated with the North Carolina Museum of Art to support the Museum’s collection of classical art.Alice and Steve were members of the UNC Rams Club for more than 50 years and enjoyed football and basketball season tickets until recently. He graduated from Carolina undergrad and law school, and she was most proud of him being a lawyer. An early interest of hers was Bridge Club with her friends in Greensboro in the 1960s, and she sustained those friendships to this day.Alice will be lovingly remembered for her dedication to family and loyalty to friends. She had an easy-going personality, a balanced perspective and compassion for others. She never hesitated to help family and friends, usually pitched in before being asked, and offered sound advice that we all respected. As kind as she was, her quick wit was spot on and kept us laughing. Her family enjoyed countless delicious homemade meals and may never be able to duplicate her much requested Greek salad and Greek meatballs. We will always have fond memories of her being actively involved in our lives. We admired her sense of style and the way she lived her life to the fullest. We all agree that she was one of a kind and will be missed terribly.Alice is survived by her husband, Stephen Agapion; daughter Elaine (Jonathan) Kennedy; son Daniel (Laura) Agapion; daughter Ashley Agapion; daughter Michelle (Dexter) Morgan; grandchildren Hunter, Theo and Chloe Bacot; Gabrielle, Stephanie and Nicholas Agapion; Jake and Aliki Magee; and Steven and Lily Morgan; sister Roie (Burt) Price; brother Theodore Harris; sister Christina (Kerry) Gionis; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Services were held Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Raleigh, with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Dr. John Soper of UNC Gynecologic Oncology and his team; Dr. Charles Eisenbeis and Clare Bremer, MSN, of Rex Hematology and Oncology and their team; and Alice’s other medical professionals for providing phenomenal health care.The family asks that donations in Alice’s memory go toward the Holy Trinity Ladies Philoptochos Society or NCMA Friends of Greek Art.
