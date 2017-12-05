Cynthia (Cindy) Jane Mead Rygiel

Cindy passed away quietly, Tuesday, November 21, 2017, after a lengthy illness. She was 60. She had many close friends in and near Raleigh as well as in Cleveland, OH and Star Lake, NY, where she was born and raised by loving parents. She led life to the fullest and always spoke her mind, yet was kindhearted and generous in so many ways. Her heart was always in and on the lake in a town filled with memories and good people. She excelled in many jobs, most recently Warehouse Inventory Manager at a local Lowes Food, a position she held for many years and where she will be missed. Cindy lived next door to her lifelong friend, Dee Cole Lee, who cared for her during her illness and held many pool parties and bonfires that she so enjoyed. She will be missed by her sister, Cathy Mead and brother, Doug (Buzz) Mead, and her many cousins, nieces and nephews and extended relatives, and by her close canine companion, Luna. Cindy was a graduate of Clifton Fine Central School and Clinton Community College. The family saying was that “If something was going to happen, it would happen on a Tuesday.” Cindy will be missed. The family plans to have a celebration of her life in Star Lake, New York at a later date.
