NCFC U23 soccer squad joins Premier Developmental League South Atlantic Division

The North Carolina Football Club has announced that its U23 squad will be joining the Premier Developmental League’s South Atlantic Division this season.
The PDL is a summer amateur league made up mostly of collegiate players; 73 percent of players selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft were PDL alumni – including four of the 5 top picks. Last year, the team competed in the National Premier Soccer League.
North Carolina FC’s U23 team won’t have to travel as far due to an abundance of regional rivals already in the Carolinas: Greensboro’s Carolina Dynamo, the Myrtle Beach Mutiny, the Charlotte Eagles, the Wilmington Hammerheads and Durham’s Tobacco Road FC.
The Myrtle Beach Mutiny and Tobacco Road FC were both members of the NPSL last year but also defected to the PDL.
“We have enjoyed some success with the league in the past and look forward to renewing rivalries with some of our regional opponents,” U23 Coach Dewan Bader said in a club statement.
The state of North Carolina has traditionally produced top-flight talent at the collegiate level.
“The PDL franchise will undoubtedly pull elite college-aged players, based both on the history of the club and its proximity to some of best collegiate programs in the United States,” PDL Director Todd Eason said in a press release.
The club will play its home matches on the WakeMed Soccer Park campus.
The squad joins North Carolina FC of the North American Soccer League and the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League as the third club under the North Carolina Football Club umbrella
