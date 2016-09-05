Chapel Hill police looking for Red Roof Inn shooting suspect

Police are looking for an ex-offender in a weekend shooting at the Red Roof Inn in Chapel Hill.
One person was taken to UNC Hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, after police responded to a shooting at the motel at 5623 Chapel Hill Blvd. at 3:31 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Benjamin Gilbert Uhlenberg, 36, according to police.
According to state records, Uhlenberg was sentenced in 2006 to up to 11 years and six months on charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, being a habitual felon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was released from custody earlier this year, the records show.
Police ask anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting or Uhlenberg’s whereabouts to call investigators at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942- 7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and anonymous, and the caller may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrest.
