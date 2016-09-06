Orange County visitors spent record $184M on pre-HB2 travel

Orange County officials say visitor spending grew again in 2015 – to the highest on record – but they’re hedging their bets on whether that trend will continue.
Domestic visitors spent more than $184 million in Orange County last year, or $1,305 per county resident, according to Visit North Carolina, part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina.
That’s 1.54 percent more than in 2014, when the county outpaced counties across the state with a record 7.75 percent increase in visitor spending. This marks the sixth year of travel- and tourism-related spending increases for Orange County.
Visitor spending grew statewide last year to a record $21.9 billion, Visit North Carolina reported, nearly 3 percent more than in 2014.
Several factors contributing to Orange County’s growth, said Laurie Paolicelli, executive director of the Chapel Hill-Orange County Visitors Bureau.
“The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is the primary draw, as is visitation from education and health-care-related travel, state association meetings at area hotels, and a rise in popularity of college towns as a destination for retirees, relocating families and cultural arts visitors,” she said. “This creates an uptick in travelers who want to visit friends and family in Orange County.”
The annual study, conducted by the U.S. Travel Association, examined sales and tax revenues, employment, and other industry and economic data. It predates the state’s HB2 law, which has provoked a travel and economic backlash, from lost business and jobs to major conferences and sporting events.
Orange County has lost at least $1.2 million, primarily because of cancelled conferences and meetings, officials say. The final cost won’t be know for some time, Paolicelli said.
The Carolina Inn already took a big hit from HB2-related cancellations and travel bans, said general manager Mark Sherburne. He estimated the loss at roughly $155,000, noting that the inn books more rooms a year or more in advance, compared to 90 days or less for other hotels.
“For us, especially because we deal a lot with repeat business, we’ve asked them to look at their past experiences at the Carolina Inn, so they have a clear understanding of the type of experience we are and how inclusionary we are,” he said. “In our world, nothing has changed.”
The visitors bureau also is reminding visitors to remember the county’s history as an inclusive place, launching a new website with a section on LBGTQ travel, expanding an existing same-sex weddings campaign and spending about a third of its $350,000 media budget to counter HB2’s effects.
Chapel Hill and Raleigh officials will travel to Las Vegas in December to market the region at an LGBT tourism and hospitality conference.
Tammy Grubb: 919-829-8926, @TammyGrubb
Travel notes
In Orange County last year:
▪ Tourism-generated payroll was $35.5 million, a 5.8 percent increase
▪ State tax revenues totaled $9.98 million, up 5.5 percent
▪ Visitor spending generated $3.97 million in local taxes, an increase of 2.4 percent
▪ 1,820 people had jobs in travel and tourism fields
