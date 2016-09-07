4 years later: ‘It’s not a question of if it’ll be solved’

Police called again Wednesday for anyone with information about who killed UNC junior Faith Hedgepeth to help solve her 2012 murder.
Hedgepeth was killed four years ago in her Hawthorne at the View apartment on the Chapel Hill-Durham border. Police Chief Chris Blue and investigator Lt. Celisa Lehew noted in August the department has interviewed nearly 2,000 people and collected more than 100 DNA samples as part of the investigation.
The case is not cold, Blue said. It remains an active investigation.
“We know that one day, we will be able to bring closure to Faith’s family,” he said. “We’re very confident in this case. It’s not a question of if it’ll be solved. It’s when.”
Police have release “significant information” about the case “with the hope that it will result in someone coming forward with information that will assist in the investigation,” the news release stated.
Lehew also acknowledged in an August interview with Durham News columnist Tom Gasparoli that the voices heard on a “pocket dial” voice mail released earlier this year included Hedgepeth, her roommate Karena Rosario and two unidentified men.
The voice mail was recorded while Hedgepeth was in the Chapel Hill nightclub The Thrill, she said.
Police also have what they believe is the murder weapon, she told Gasparoli.
“There was a bottle on scene that was processed ... and DNA located,” Lehew said.
Rewards offered for information leading to an arrest in Hedgepeth’s murder have grown to more than $40,000, the release stated.
Anyone with information can contact investigators 24 hours a day at 919-614-6363. Information also can be provided anonymously through the Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC Crimestoppers at 919-942-7515 or at crimestoppers-chcunc.org.
