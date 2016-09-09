Orange County to consider new solar farm, land-use change

The Orange County Board of Commissioners will consider on Monday a solar farm off U.S. 70 near Mebane and a change to the types of development allowed near Interstate 40 south of Hillsborough.
The quarterly public hearing begins at 7 p.m. in the Whitted Building in Hillsborough.
Florida-based Oakwood Solar Farm LLC is asking for a Class A special-use permit to build a 5-megawatt solar farm on roughly 27 acres at 6519 U.S. 70 West, near Buckhorn Road.
The land, part of a 52-acre tract, lies in the Back Creek Protected Watershed and includes areas of floodplain, streams and ponds. The solar farm would be inside a 6-foot fence with barbed wire and a landscaped buffer.
The solar farm, if approved, could begin operating by late 2017, Oakwood Solar officials said. It would be the third large-scale solar farm for that area, according to the N.C. Sustainable Energy Association.
Commercial change
The board also will consider allowing new types of development south of the I-40 and Old U.S. 86 interchange.
The proposed change could affect roughly 200 acres on five parcels of land, part of the county’s joint planning area with Hillsborough. The county’s plan is to extend $1.5 million in water and sewer utilities to the area, part of the Hillsborough Economic Development District.
Hillsborough’s Board of Commissioners also will consider the changes at its meeting Monday.
The changes, if approved, would allow suburban office development on roughly 35 acres east of Old N.C. 86 now designated for mixed residential buildings. The new use could lead to a “campus” of commercial businesses that don’t rely on walk-in customers or manufacturing.
The remaining 166 acres, west of Old N.C. 86, would be designated as “employment,” which includes a variety of office, light industrial, research and development, and restaurant and retail uses. The land now is identified for suburban office use and some multi-family construction.
What’s next
The Orange County Board of Commissioners public hearing will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, in the Whitted Building, 300 W. Tryon St. in Hillsborough.
